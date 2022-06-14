The Happiest and Unhappiest Cities in America
Happiness is both simple and complicated.
Aristotle said, “Happiness depends upon ourselves.” Gretchen Rubin, author of “The Happiness Project,” discovered during her one-year project that sometimes happiness can come from making other people happy.
But what makes some cities happier than others? Researchers have worked hard to find the magic formula, and of course there probably isn’t one, but a few key themes rise to the top, including subjective well-being, quality of life, community, mental and physical health, security, economics and environment.
To determine the happiest cities, WalletHub compared 182 of the largest cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — using three criteria:
- emotional and physical well-being, which includes depression and suicide rates, sleep rates, life expectancy, food insecurity and sports participation;
- income and employment, which includes poverty, unemployment and bankruptcy rates, income growth, job satisfaction, commute time and work hours;
- community and environment, which includes weather, divorce rate, hate crimes, well-being index, amount of parkland and leisure time.
Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing maximum happiness; cities were ranked based on an overall score.
Coming out on top of the happy meter is Fremont, Calif., a city of about 230,000 across the bay from San Francisco, home to the California School for the Deaf and a Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report factory. Fremont also ranked No. 1 for lowest separation and divorce rate, and was No. 2 for lowest rate of depression. The city ranks fourth for highest rate of participation in sports.
Based on WalletHub’s research, here are the happiest and unhappiest cities in the U.S.:
The Happiest Cities
1. Fremont, Calif.
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 1 (of 182 cities)
- Income & employment: 46
- Community & environment: 2
2. Columbia, Md.
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 3
- Income & employment: 161
- Community & environment: 5
Columbia ranked in the top five for lowest suicide rate.
3. San Francisco
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 4
- Income & employment: 1
- Community & environment: 44
4. San Jose, Calif.
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 2
- Income & employment: 6
- Community & environment: 55
San Jose is also in the top five for lowest depression rate and lowest separation/divorce rate.
5. Irvine, Calif.
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 5
- Income & employment: 16
- Community & environment: 12
Irvine is also in the top 5 for lowest depression rate as well as lowest separation/divorce rate.
6. Madison, Wis.
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 10
- Income & employment: 11
- Community & environment: 19
7. Seattle
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 6
- Income & employment: 2
- Community & environment: 99
8. Overland Park, Kan.
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 12
- Income & employment: 54
- Community & environment: 13
Overland Park ranks in the top five for highest adequate sleep rate.
9. Huntington Beach, Calif.
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 9
- Income & employment: 51
- Community & environment: 43
10. San Diego
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 14
- Income & employment: 18
- Community & environment: 25
11. Fargo, N.D.
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 22
- Income & employment: 24
- Community & environment: 23
12. Minneapolis
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 8
- Income & employment: 20
- Community & environment: 80
Minneapolis also ranks in the top five for folks getting enough sleep.
13. Bismarck, N.D.
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 48
- Income & employment: 32
- Community & environment: 4
14. Santa Rosa, Calif.
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 13
- Income & employment: 22
- Community & environment: 105
15. Santa Clarita, Calif.
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 15
- Income & employment: 100
- Community & environment: 29
The Least Happy Cities
1. Detroit
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 179 (of 182 cities)
- Income & employment: 179
- Community & environment: 177
Detroit has the unenviable ranking of least happy city of 182 cities in the study. Detroit also ranks last for adequate sleep rates, and one of the highest rates of divorce/separation, second only to Cleveland.
2. Gulfport, Miss.
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 181
- Income & employment: 153
- Community & environment: 151
3. Memphis, Tenn.
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 176
- Income & employment: 181
- Community & environment: 172
Memphis ranks among the cities with the worst rate of adequate sleep.
4. Huntington, W.V.
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 182
- Income & employment: 39
- Community & environment: 141
Hunting is one of five cities with the highest rate of depression.
5. Montgomery, Ala.
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 174
- Income & employment: 180
- Community & environment: 161
6. Cleveland
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 170
- Income & employment: 156
- Community & environment: 180
Cleveland ranks among the cities with the worst rate of adequate sleep, as well as the highest rate of separation/divorce of all 182 cities.
7. Augusta, Ga.
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 178
- Income & employment: 162
- Community & environment: 135
8. Fort Smith, Ark.
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 180
- Income & employment: 61
- Community & environment: 158
Fort Smith has one of the highest suicide rates.
9. Mobile, Ala.
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 171
- Income & employment: 172
- Community & environment: 124
10. Shreveport, La.
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 175
- Income & employment: 173
- Community & environment: 71
Shreveport ranks among the worst three cities for income growth, along with Fayetteville, N.C. and Charleston, W.V.
11. Charleston, W.V.
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 173
- Income & employment: 81
- Community & environment: 173
Charleston has the lowest income growth of all 182 cities.
12. Toledo, Ohio
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 172
- Income & employment: 171
- Community & environment: 127
13. Birmingham, Ala.
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 168
- Income & employment: 158
- Community & environment: 162
Birmingham is among the five cities with the highest separation/divorce rate.
14. Jackson, Miss.
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 160
- Income & employment: 159
- Community & environment: 174
Jackson has one of the lowest sports participation rates.
15. Fayetteville, N.C.
- Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 161
- Income & employment: 155
- Community & environment: 171
Fayetteville ranks among the cities where people work the most hours, as well as lowest income growth.
See the full ranking of all 182 cities and the methodology for this study at WalletHub.