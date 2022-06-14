Skip to main content
The Happiest and Unhappiest Cities in America

It may come down to well being, economics and community to determine which cities are happier than others.

Happiness is both simple and complicated.

Aristotle said, “Happiness depends upon ourselves.” Gretchen Rubin, author of “The Happiness Project,” discovered during her one-year project that sometimes happiness can come from making other people happy.

But what makes some cities happier than others? Researchers have worked hard to find the magic formula, and of course there probably isn’t one, but a few key themes rise to the top, including subjective well-being, quality of life, community, mental and physical health, security, economics and environment.

To determine the happiest cities, WalletHub compared 182 of the largest cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — using three criteria:

  • emotional and physical well-being, which includes depression and suicide rates, sleep rates, life expectancy, food insecurity and sports participation;
  • income and employment, which includes poverty, unemployment and bankruptcy rates, income growth, job satisfaction, commute time and work hours;
  • community and environment, which includes weather, divorce rate, hate crimes, well-being index, amount of parkland and leisure time.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing maximum happiness; cities were ranked based on an overall score. 

Coming out on top of the happy meter is Fremont, Calif., a city of about 230,000 across the bay from San Francisco, home to the California School for the Deaf and a Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report factory. Fremont also ranked No. 1 for lowest separation and divorce rate, and was No. 2 for lowest rate of depression. The city ranks fourth for highest rate of participation in sports.

Based on WalletHub’s research, here are the happiest and unhappiest cities in the U.S.:

The Happiest Cities

19 fremont sh

1. Fremont, Calif.

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 1 (of 182 cities)
  • Income & employment: 46
  • Community & environment: 2

Fremont also ranked No. 1 for lowest separation and divorce rate, and was No. 2 for lowest rate of depression. The city ranks fourth for highest rate of participation in sports.

The Happiest Cities

15. Columbia, Maryland sh

2. Columbia, Md.

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 3
  • Income & employment: 161
  • Community & environment: 5

Columbia ranked in the top five for lowest suicide rate. 

The Happiest Cities

25 san francisco palace sh

3. San Francisco

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 4
  • Income & employment: 1
  • Community & environment: 44

The Happiest Cities

san jose, california, silicon valley

4. San Jose, Calif.

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 2
  • Income & employment: 6
  • Community & environment: 55

San Jose is also in the top five for lowest depression rate and lowest separation/divorce rate.

The Happiest Cities

19 irvine calif sh

5. Irvine, Calif.

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 5
  • Income & employment: 16
  • Community & environment: 12

Irvine is also in the top 5 for lowest depression rate as well as lowest separation/divorce rate.

The Happiest Cities

30 madison wisconsin sh

6. Madison, Wis.

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 10
  • Income & employment: 11
  • Community & environment: 19

The Happiest Cities

2 Seattle sh

7. Seattle

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 6
  • Income & employment: 2
  • Community & environment: 99

The Happiest Cities

14. Overland Park, Kansas

8. Overland Park, Kan.

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 12
  • Income & employment: 54
  • Community & environment: 13

Overland Park ranks in the top five for highest adequate sleep rate.

The Happiest Cities

10 Huntington Beach ca sh

9. Huntington Beach, Calif.

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 9
  • Income & employment: 51
  • Community & environment: 43

The Happiest Cities

9 san diego dog beach sh

10. San Diego

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 14
  • Income & employment: 18
  • Community & environment: 25

The Happiest Cities

fargo ndakota sh

11. Fargo, N.D.

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 22
  • Income & employment: 24
  • Community & environment: 23

The Happiest Cities

3 Minneapolis sh

12. Minneapolis

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 8
  • Income & employment: 20
  • Community & environment: 80

Minneapolis also ranks in the top five for folks getting enough sleep.

The Happiest Cities

bismarck ndakota sh

13. Bismarck, N.D.

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 48
  • Income & employment: 32
  • Community & environment: 4

The Happiest Cities

25 santa rosa calif charlie brown schulz sh

14. Santa Rosa, Calif.

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 13
  • Income & employment: 22
  • Community & environment: 105

The Happiest Cities

Santa Clarita california George Cummings:Wikipedia

15. Santa Clarita, Calif.

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 15
  • Income & employment: 100
  • Community & environment: 29

The Least Happy Cities

8 detroit mich sh

1. Detroit

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 179 (of 182 cities)
  • Income & employment: 179
  • Community & environment: 177

Detroit has the unenviable ranking of least happy city of 182 cities in the study. Detroit also ranks last for adequate sleep rates, and one of the highest rates of divorce/separation, second only to Cleveland.

The Least Happy Cities

gulfport, mississippi

2. Gulfport, Miss.

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 181
  • Income & employment: 153
  • Community & environment: 151

The Least Happy Cities

15 memphis tenn James Kirkikis : Shutterstock

3. Memphis, Tenn.

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 176
  • Income & employment: 181
  • Community & environment: 172

Memphis ranks among the cities with the worst rate of adequate sleep.

The Least Happy Cities

huntington WVirginia sh

4. Huntington, W.V.

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 182
  • Income & employment: 39
  • Community & environment: 141

Hunting is one of five cities with the highest rate of depression.

The Least Happy Cities

24 alabama montgomery sh

5. Montgomery, Ala.

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 174
  • Income & employment: 180
  • Community & environment: 161

The Least Happy Cities

Cleveland ohio sh

6. Cleveland

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 170
  • Income & employment: 156
  • Community & environment: 180

Cleveland ranks among the cities with the worst rate of adequate sleep, as well as the highest rate of separation/divorce of all 182 cities.

The Least Happy Cities

22 augusta ga sh

7. Augusta, Ga.

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 178
  • Income & employment: 162
  • Community & environment: 135

The Least Happy Cities

Fort Smith, Arkansas sh

8. Fort Smith, Ark.

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 180
  • Income & employment: 61
  • Community & environment: 158

Fort Smith has one of the highest suicide rates.

The Least Happy Cities

3 mobile alabama Kristi Blokhin : Shutterstock

9. Mobile, Ala.

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 171
  • Income & employment: 172
  • Community & environment: 124

The Least Happy Cities

2 Shreveport louisiana sh

10. Shreveport, La.

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 175
  • Income & employment: 173
  • Community & environment: 71

Shreveport ranks among the worst three cities for income growth, along with Fayetteville, N.C. and Charleston, W.V.

The Least Happy Cities

1 WVirginia charleston sh

11. Charleston, W.V.

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 173
  • Income & employment: 81
  • Community & environment: 173

Charleston has the lowest income growth of all 182 cities.

The Least Happy Cities

97 Toledo ohio Steve Lagreca : Shutterstock

12. Toledo, Ohio

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 172
  • Income & employment: 171
  • Community & environment: 127

The Least Happy Cities

birmingham, alabama, city

13. Birmingham, Ala.

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 168
  • Income & employment: 158
  • Community & environment: 162

Birmingham is among the five cities with the highest separation/divorce rate.

The Least Happy Cities

11 mississippi jackson iSTock

14. Jackson, Miss.

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 160
  • Income & employment: 159
  • Community & environment: 174

Jackson has one of the lowest sports participation rates.

The Least Happy Cities

3 Fayetteville NCarolina sh

15. Fayetteville, N.C.

  • Emotional & physical well-being, rank: 161
  • Income & employment: 155
  • Community & environment: 171

Fayetteville ranks among the cities where people work the most hours, as well as lowest income growth.

See the full ranking of all 182 cities and the methodology for this study at WalletHub.

