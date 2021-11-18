Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
TheStreet home
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet home
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
The Great Christmas Markets of Europe
Publish date:

The Great Christmas Markets of Europe

Unique traditions, towering Christmas trees aglow under glittering holiday lights, handmade gifts and tasty treats: Europe's Christmas markets are all delight.
Author:

Unique traditions, towering Christmas trees aglow under glittering holiday lights, handmade gifts and tasty treats: Europe's Christmas markets are all delight.

The tradition of Christmas markets in Europe goes back more than 700 years. The experience is rich with sights, sounds and smells filling the crisp winter air—twinkling lights, decorated booths in medieval plazas, Christmas carols, hot mulled wine, roasted almonds and tasty sausages and sweets. Some of the oldest markets are in Vienna, Strasbourg, and Dresden.

Now popular all over Europe, they attract visitors every year with their lovingly decorated trees, chalets selling handcrafted gifts, delicious food, rides, ice-skating, music, entertainment—and unique traditions, including smiling, candy-pooping logs (see Barcelona near the end of this list.)

Last year—like almost everything—was a bad year for Christmas markets, and while many of the larger European markets are forging ahead for 2021, (some are already open) Munich canceled its market as of Nov. 16, due to a surge in Covid cases.

So if you’re going, plan to go, hope to go, or are just dreaming of going, check out this list and check travel advisories and restrictions, as well as the latest information for specific markets first.

TheStreet Recommends

European Best Destinations, a Brussels-based travel organization that promotes tourism in Europe, lists over 100 favorite markets. Here are some of the must-see Christmas markets of Europe, in no particular order, including six markets in the sunnier, warmer climates.

Nov. 26 to Dec. 26, 2021In the heart of the Grande Ile in Strasbourg, a UNESCO world heritage site on the Rhine River, the Strasbourg Christmas market is one of the oldest in Europe. The city, with its blend of German and French culture, is called the capital of Christmas.

Strasbourg, France

Nov. 26 to Dec. 26, 2021

In the heart of the Grande Ile in Strasbourg, a UNESCO world heritage site on the Rhine River, the Strasbourg Christmas market is one of the oldest in Europe. The city, with its blend of German and French culture, is called the capital of Christmas.

1 / 30
Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Is Chipmaker Nvidia Overvalued? Wedbush Says Stock Expensive

Pfizer Pill Lead
MARKETS

Pfizer Stock Gains On $5.3 Billion COVID Pill Treatment Deal With US Government

U.S. Markets Rally Likely to Continue Beyond Tuesday - NYSE Trader
MARKETS

Macy's, Kohl's Nvidia And Alibaba Active As Retail, Tech Lead Gains - Stock Market Live

Kohl's Lead
MARKETS

Kohl's Stock Leaps After Blasting Q3 Forecast, Boosting 2022 Profit Outlook

Macy's Lead
MARKETS

Macy's Stock Surges After Smashing Q3 Earnings Forecast, Boosting 2022 Outlook

Nvidia Lead
MARKETS

Nvidia Stock Surges On Q3 Earnings Beat, Metaverse Revenue Prospects

China Antitrust: Alibaba's Home Province Vows To 'supervise And Guide' The E-commerce Giant To Rectify Violations
MARKETS

Alibaba Stock Slides After Q2 Revenue Miss As Beijing Crackdown Bites

Novo Nordisk Hits 2017 High After Q1 Profit Beat, Full-Year Guidance Boost
INVESTING

Novo Nordisk Agrees to Buy Dicerna Pharma for $3.3 Billion