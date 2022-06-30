Skip to main content

This Smart Table Lamp Matches Your Desired Aura and It's on Sale Right Now

Create the perfect vibe for your romantic dinner or get-together with friends with this smart lamp that has 43 scene modes.
smartlampftr

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Rather than using conventional candles or dimmable lights to light a space, why not use a smart lamp with RGB lights and effects to create a space that matches your aura. The Govee Smart Table Lamp has programmable lighting schedules, colors, and effects to help give you pick the perfect vibe for your space..

Govee Smart Table Lamp ($50.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

smartlamp
Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

This smart lamp uses multicolor LEDs and scene modes to give your room a personal touch. Within the app — for Android or iOS — you can customize the color and brightness along with other effects to find the right combination. You also have 43 scenes to pick from.

With the DIY mode you can personalize your lighting or sketch your own unique pattern that will be reflected on the lamp. The best thing about this lamp though has to be it’s smart capabilities that allow you to use your voice to change the scene and create a whole new atmosphere.

Match your room with your mood with the Govee Smart Table Lamp. This vibey lamp is currently 15% off so be sure to head over to Amazon to claim this deal before it is “lights out”.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Image of bonds with text overlay: "What Are Bond Ratings?"
R

What Are Bond Ratings? What Do They Measure?

By TheStreet Staff
Photo of a warehouse with text overlay that reads "What Are Business Inventories?"
B

What Are Business Inventories? Definition and Importance

By TheStreet Staff
Image of a pile of junk with text overlay: "What Is a High-Yield Junk Bond?"
H

What Are High-Yield (Junk) Bonds? Are They Safe?

By TheStreet Staff
Darkened photo of a stock's candlestick chart with text overlay that reads "What Is a Market Bottom?"
B

What Is a Market Bottom? Definition, Timing, & Opportunity

By TheStreet Staff
Darkened photo of an old-fashioned, black, corded telephone headset with text overlay that reads "What Is an Earnings Call?"
E

What Is an Earnings Call? Definition, Frequency & Importance

By TheStreet Staff
Photo of the NYSE building with text overlay that reads "What Is a P/E Ratio?"
P

What Is a P/E Ratio? Definition, Examples & FAQ

By TheStreet Staff
Aurora, North Carolina Lead JS
INVESTING

Here's Where You Can Get a Waterfront House For Under $250,000

By Veronika Bondarenko
Darkened bird's-eye-view photo of New York City with text overlay that reads "What Is the Quick Ratio?"
Q

What Is the Quick Ratio? Definition, Calculation & Example

By TheStreet Staff