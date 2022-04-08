Whether you're headed to the beach, a tropical island, or off on a week-long adventure, this waterproof action camera is ideal for capturing what lies ahead.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Summertime is all about traveling and making new memories along the journey. So whether you're embarking on a hike or to the water, a GoPro is a great way to record it all. This Hero10 is built-tough, delivers a rich, clear view, and is on sale.

Let's unpack why it's a worthy choice to capture your summer adventures.

GoPro Hero10 ($467.17, originally $499.99; amazon.com)

For starters, the Hero10 can capture video at up to 5.3K resolution at 60 frames-per-second (or 4K at 120 frames) and take still photos at up to 23-megapixels. Either route, you're left with detail-packed photos or video. You can choose to shoot with a standard field of view or "superview," which is a wide angle on steroids.

The Hero10 offers image and video stabilization to ensure super-smooth shots as well — it's a trait that GoPro has become known for.

And of course, the Hero10 can withstand pretty much all elements. It's fully waterproof up to 33-feet — just be sure you have battery and storage drawer fully closed — and can handle drops with ease.

This GoPro is also capable of transferring your photos and videos to your phone wirelessly through the companion Quik app, available for both Android and iOS, or using a wired USB connection. Keep in mind that you will need to bring your own microSD card as there is no on-board storage — we’d recommend this 256GB from SanDisk.

Normally, the GoPro Hero10 costs $499.99, but it is currently on sale for only $455, saving you over $30. Take advantage of this deal and snag it before those summer adventures start.

