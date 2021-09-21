September 21, 2021
TECHNOLOGY
Google to Expand New York City Campus With $2.1 Billion Building

Google Plans to Expand New York City Campus

Google has announced that it is buying the St. John's Terminal building that it has been leasing from Oxford Properties. The purchase stems from an option that Google is exercising and significantly expands its New York City footprint.

The deal for 2.1 billion adds to the $55.9 billion of parent company Alphabet's  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report real estate holdings including several buildings in downtown Manhattan.

The purchase of the St. John's Terminal building is a positive sign for New York and Google's investment in the city. Google currently employs approximately 12,000 New Yorkers and plans to add an additional 2000 in the next few years.

