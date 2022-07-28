Google Pixel Buds Pro Review: Cozy Fit, Impressive Audio

Earbuds going "pro" isn't something new. Samsung and Apple have done it, and now Google's Pixel Buds Pro are the newcomer. For $199.99, they sport a similar look to Pixel Buds A, double-down on battery life, and toss in active noise cancellation.

On paper, that's a lot to like, and after a few days of using them for all my music, calls, podcasting, and even tv show consumption, I have a lot of thoughts. But I'll tease you with this, they're an ideal companion for Android smartphones and deliver a well-rounded experience.

Setup is Quite Simple

Just like AirPods -- which did this first -- Pixel Buds Pro will quickly pair with any Pixel and a good number of Android 6.0 or later phones. You'll need to have the Pixel Buds app installed from the Play Store, but then you can flip open the lid, and a quick splash screen appears. It will ask you to connect, and you're set.

You'll then have the opportunity to go over capacitive touch controls for things like skipping a track, going back, engaging a listening mode, or asking for the Google Assistant. The app is also the place to go for taking a fit test, which will play some fun tunes in your ears for about 20 seconds to check the seal. Out of the box Pixel Buds Pro come pre-installed with medium-sized earbuds, but small and large options are in the box.

Oddly enough, Google doesn't include a charging cable in the box. You'll get Pixel Buds Pro, some literature, and the two additional earbud sizes. And while you can place the case on any Qi-enabled wireless charger, it would have been nice to see Google include a cable, especially for nearly $200 earbuds. There is a USB-C port on the bottom of the case.

If you're attempting to pair with an iPhone, PC, or some other Bluetooth-enabled device, you'll flip open the case and long press the button on the rear of the case. Then navigate to your respective Bluetooth settings and pair to your Pixel Buds Pro.

A Comfortable Fit and Seal With Vibrant Audio

Pixel Buds Pro continues the design language from the original Pixel Bud and the entry-level Pixel Buds-A. However, Google's latest buds are a bit bulkier but just as comfortable in your ear.

These still have a circular x ovular build that gently slides in and there, accompanied by rubber ear tips. You'll likely find that these don't stick out in the ear of Sony's WF-1000XM4 or Bose's QuietComfort but are more in line with Galaxy Buds. They also stay put for really any task. I walked and jogged around New Jersey, took calls, and ate with them. I didn't experience them falling out at any point in my testing.

I also really like the yellow color of my "Lemongrass" unit. It's a delightful design. And controlling the earbuds lives on the colorful part — it's a capacitive touch sensor that's easy enough to use. You can customize it, but you'll mostly be tapping, long holding, and swiping for controls.

Pixel Buds Pro seal off the ear quite well, keeping the music in your ears rather than the folks around you. And here's some good news: Pixel Buds Sound great with a vibrant mix that works especially well with lower-end tones like bass. They're downright punchy with a track like "hope ur ok" by Olivia Rodrigo, but not to the degree that it distracts or muffles out vocals. Google is using custom hardware like an 11-millimeter dynamic driver with custom processing.

It comes together for a terrific listening experience that works across nearly all genres, from rock to pop to jazz and punk. It's also a good time to mention that, unlike with the original Pixel Buds, all connectivity and dropout issues are non-existent here.

Google may have swapped that for multipoint connectivity, which lets you have Pixel Buds Pro connected to multiple devices — like a Pixel 6a for music playback, but a Mac or Chromebook for a work meeting you need to switch too quickly. Multipoint works well here and is stable enough for everyday use as well.

And while most earbuds hit this correctly, I'll also call out the soundstage performance on Pixel Buds Pro. With a packed track like one from Bleachers or Bruce Springsteen, the Buds Pro can keenly spread and offer separation for different types of sound. They're a joy to listen to music on. Sadly, you can't customize it as there is no EQ mixing option here.

Strong Noise Cancellation and Long Listening Times

In terms of listening modes, these are the first Google earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation. Essentially the onboard processor uses an algorithm and the microphones to listen for sounds and block them out. And it's mostly great here, nearly on-par with AirPods Pro and only a few pegs down from Sony's WF-1000XM4. For louder sounds — like trains, the hustle and bustle of traffic, and even other people speaking, the Buds Pro can block it out well. Higher frequencies can still make it through, though.

One area of improvement would be the transparency mode. The result is letting some sound in, but generally the wrong types or a muffled version. When using these on a train in New Jersey, listening to announcements over the intercom appeared to be gargled, and when using it on the street to get a sense of oncoming vehicles or folks around, it wasn't all that clear. I hope Google can issue an update to improve this aspect of the Buds Pro; it's mainly the only flaw here.

Lastly, let's talk about the extensive battery life here. In my daily endurance test with ANC and transparency modes off, I got a full 11 and 30 minutes of playback, including switching between devices. And that's a long runtime that surpasses most other earbuds on the market. With ANC on, it does trickle down to about six hours which is still quite good and long enough for most domestic flights.

Google's Best Earbuds Yet

Pixel Buds Pro are Google's best earbuds yet and closer to the Android equivalent of AirPods Pro than any other company has reached. They deliver a comfortable fit that lets you listen for hours, offer long listening time, respectable noise cancellation, and robust sound with punchy, strong bass.

At $199, you get a lot of value here -- even if they don't include a charging cable -- and if you have an Android phone or a Pixel, they're worth considering. Especially if you want active noise cancellation, a cozy build, and fast pairing. And for those who don’t need ANC or the improved audio, Pixel Buds A remain excellent at $99.

