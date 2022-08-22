Skip to main content
Google's Excellent Pixel Buds A and Pro Are Discounted on Amazon

Pixel Buds A and Pixel Buds Pro are perfect for Android phones with fast pairing and hands-free support for the Google Assistant.
Jacob Krol/TheStreet

In July, Google dropped the Pixel Buds Pro with an MSRP of $199. A fair price for true wireless earbuds with a more robust soundstage, a comfortable fit, and active noise cancellation. 

And Amazon is now offering the first discount on the flagship earbuds. Pixel Buds Pro in Lemongrass or Charcoal are just $174.99. That's $25 off (13%) and the lowest price we've tracked. 

Meanwhile, Pixel Buds A -- our pick for the Best Earbuds for Android Users -- are discounted to just $69.99 in Clearly White or Dark Olive

Pixel Buds Pro ($174.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

5-google pixel buds pro review
We called the Pixel Buds Pro Google's best earbuds yet for a good reason. These deliver roadworthy battery life, easy pairing with an Android phone like a Google Pixel, respectable noise cancellation that can block out loud noises, and excellent audio quality.

The updated design -- from standard Pixel Buds to the Pros -- delivers a tighter seal in your ear, which makes for a better listening experience and a more comfortable fit. 

Pixel Buds A ($69.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Google Pixel earbuds

If you're alright without noise cancelation and updated audio chops, the Pixel Buds A are a steal of a deal right now. For $69.99, you get around five hours of listening time, the same integration with Android, and an equally cozy fit in your ears.  

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

