In July, Google dropped the Pixel Buds Pro with an MSRP of $199. A fair price for true wireless earbuds with a more robust soundstage, a comfortable fit, and active noise cancellation.

And Amazon is now offering the first discount on the flagship earbuds. Pixel Buds Pro in Lemongrass or Charcoal are just $174.99. That's $25 off (13%) and the lowest price we've tracked.

Meanwhile, Pixel Buds A -- our pick for the Best Earbuds for Android Users -- are discounted to just $69.99 in Clearly White or Dark Olive.

Pixel Buds Pro ($174.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

We called the Pixel Buds Pro Google's best earbuds yet for a good reason. These deliver roadworthy battery life, easy pairing with an Android phone like a Google Pixel, respectable noise cancellation that can block out loud noises, and excellent audio quality.

The updated design -- from standard Pixel Buds to the Pros -- delivers a tighter seal in your ear, which makes for a better listening experience and a more comfortable fit.

Pixel Buds A ($69.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

If you're alright without noise cancelation and updated audio chops, the Pixel Buds A are a steal of a deal right now. For $69.99, you get around five hours of listening time, the same integration with Android, and an equally cozy fit in your ears.

