Score the Pixel 6a for $50 off on Amazon

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Google's Pixel 6a just launched on July 28, 2022, and it's now seeing its first discount. At Amazon, and after selecting an on-page coupon, you can save $50 and score the 6a for $399.

In our review of the Pixel 6a, we called it the best Pixel yet. For about half the price of the Pixel 6 ($599), it delivers a more compact build with a similar design language, and the same Tensor processor powers it for a swift experience. The latter is similar to the iPhone SE ($429), which uses the same processor as the iPhone 13.

You'll be greeted with a clean version of Android 12 out of the box and find some exclusive Pixel features. Things like a terrific Recorder app that can transcribe in real-time, the ability to have the Google Assistant wait on hold, and some handy photo editing capabilities. It's also the most compact, modern Pixel with a 6.1-inch display.

Rounding out the hardware are the main cameras -- a 12.2-megapixel wide and a 12-megapixel ultrawide -- on the back and an 8-megapixel selfie camera baked into the top of the screen. It also has no issues lasting all day with a 4,400mAh battery inside.

And Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report promises five years of security updates and three years of Android updates for the Pixel 6a, adding more value here. It's also a lovely promise to see for a mid-range smartphone.

The Pixel 6a becomes an even better deal at $399, so if you're after a smartphone with excellent features that doesn't cost an arm or a leg, this is worth a look. Just be sure to head to the Amazon page, and click the coupon to score it for the $399 price.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.