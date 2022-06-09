Expand or Start Your Smart Home With up to 30% off Google Nest Devices

Upgrade your home with these four Google Nest products designed to ensure speed, safety, security, and entertainment for up to 30% off on Amazon.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Google is one of the biggest tech giants, and right now, Amazon is spotlighting four of its smart home products with some new discounts. These simple, intuitive products can let you get devices online easier, see your home from afar, and even allow you to make an older TV a smart one.

Google Nest Wi-Fi Router ($118, originally $169; amazon.com)

Whether you’re completing an online class or streaming your favorite TV show, you need a dependable internet connection. And the Nest Wi-Fi Router provides fast and reliable Wi-Fi for up to 4400 square feet.

Additionally, this router will automatically update when new software versions are available, and you can control it right from the Google Home app on your Android or iOS device. You can even prioritize devices for faster speed and roll out parental controls for connected devices. You can save $50 on a Nest Wi-Fi Router on Amazon and upgrade your internet for just $118.

Google Nest Thermostat ($99.98, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

A smart thermostat makes it easy to monitor your home temperatures wherever (aka lying in bed or another state) and can let you save on your energy bill. And the entry-level Nest Thermostat enables you to control your usage anytime, anywhere in an Energy Star certified smart build.

The Nest Thermostat can be programmed to turn itself down or up when you leave your home to prevent your electricity bill from skyrocketing. And you can even create your energy-saving schedule in the Google Home app to keep track of your thermostat usage. And if you have a Google Assistant smart speaker or even an Alexa smart speaker, you can control the temperature with your voice.

Nest Cam ($79.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

These days, it’s important to protect your home, and the Nest Cam is designed to ensure optimum safety and protection so you can stay informed while you’re away. Unlike other security cameras, the Nest Cam can distinguish between people, animals, and vehicles. This way, it doesn’t bombard you with hundreds of notifications but instead provides specific ones you can act on.

You can also sleep peacefully knowing the 1080p night vision camera will identify activity whenever. Should anything unusual occur, you can take instant action with its built-in speaker and mic to call local emergency services directly from your phone or the Google Home App.

Chromecast with Google TV ($39.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

The Chromecast with Google TV lets you watch your favorite shows and movies all in one place in up to full 4K HDR. Just plug the Chromecast into the HDMI port on your TV, give it power, and you can ask the Google Assistant to find specific shows or categories. You can even control the volume with this hands-free feature. The Chromecast with Google TV is compatible with almost any TV with an HDMI port. Just remember that you’ll need accounts with each streaming service.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.