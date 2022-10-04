Google Just Dropped a New Nest Doorbell and a Souped-Up Nest Wi-Fi Pro

Ahead of Google’s Pixel hardware event on Oct. 7, the technology giant is turning its focus to the home. They're launching two new pieces of hardware and laying the foundation for a heavily redesigned “Google Home” app.

Google (GOOGL) is expanding its doorbell lineup with the new $179.99 Nest Wired Doorbell and making its Wi-Fi routers modern with Nest Wi-Fi Pro. The Doorbell is shipping now, while the Wi-Fi Pro is up for preorder at $199 (starting) with shipments at the end of Oct.

This new doorbell is, as the name suggests, a wired only model that can readily replace an existing doorbell and deliver a bevy of smart features. The new Wi-Fi routers seem to be an answer to Eero’s ever-growing line, but also delivering a value filled experience with extra controls baked into a 6E capable router.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nest Doorbell Wired: What You Need to Know

Much like the Nest Doorbell that dropped last year, the Nest Doorbell Wired boasts a modern design with a lot of hardware that aims to provide a clear view and intelligent alerts. The latter speaks to the common theme of video doorbells and security cameras delivering a slew of notifications every time a car drives past.

Google says it’s still the same 960p HD lens with HDR, up to 30-frames per second capture, and Night Vision. The secret sauce though is the company’s software and AI which has it delivering a clear image in any lighting condition. In fact, Google says that DXOMark noted that the Nest Doorbell Wired is the best they’ve tested for image quality. Certainly something we’re eager to test -- and we will soon -- especially since the Nest Doorbell battery was no slouch. Google also says they’ve eliminated the fish eye effect which is commonly found on video doorbells.

The camera itself sits at the top of the Nest Doorbell Wired inside a black circular housing. In fact the whole doorbell is kind of a long oval with a camera at the top and the ringer button on the bottom. You can of course physically press it to ring, but there’s a circle of LEDs that will light up as someone approaches it. The Nest Doorbell Wired is dropping in four colors as well: Snow, Linen, Ash, and Ivy. And for folks coming from a Nest Hello doorbell -- the last wired unit that Google made -- this new version is 30% smaller.

Once all wired and setup, you’ll use the Google Home app for Android and iOS to set the activity zone. This is basically where the Nest Doorbell Wired should keep an eye out for activity. Via the Google Home app, the Nest Doorbell will send out individual alerts if a person is detected, a package is left, if it’s a vehicle, and even if it’s an animal. You can also jump into a live feed at any time, but upgrading to a Nest Aware Plus subscription will provide a 10-day 24/7 history to look back on. For free, along with all the notifications and smart detections, you’ll get three hours of playback.

Google’s new Nest Doorbell Wired is up for order now at $179.99 in Snow, Ivy, Ash, or Linen. The doorbell will also work with Matter when that smart home standard launches later this Fall.

Nest Wi-Fi Pro: What You Need to Know

The last Wi-Fi router system that Google launched was the Nest Wi-Fi and it’s been a minute since the company has discussed it. And now, they’re unveiling the Nest Wi-Fi Pro which has a new design and a new feature set.

Let’s start with the technical specifications. The Nest Wi-Fi Pro router itself is a Wi-Fi 6E capable unit that can deliver speeds up to 5.4Gbps. It’s important to note that, like most higher-end routers, this is a tri-band connection which essentially offers three distinct lanes for devices to connect too. The 6E or Wi-Fi 6-Extended designation also allows for faster speeds and less chances of a connection dropout. Google promises that a single Nest Wi-Fi Pro can cover 2,200-square feet, a 2-pack covers 4,400 square feet, and a 3-pack handles up to 6,600-square feet. Each point features two 1GB ethernet ports as well.

Tech specs aside, the Nest Wi-Fi Pro is built on a modern architecture and the design of each node is kind of like a very new-age circle. It also comes in four shades -- Snow, Linen, Fog and Lemongrass -- and is quite bulbous. Just as Google pushed with the original Nest Wi-Fi, they don’t want Wi-Fi access points to be hidden, so they designed these to be seen. Nest Wi-Fi Pro drops the built-in speaker and can’t double as a smart speaker. We don’t think many folks will miss this feature though.

Out of the box, and without the need to sign-up for a plan, you’ll get parental controls and software features to manage your network. Just like the Nest Doorbell Wired and the Nest Wi-Fi, you’ll control the Nest Wi-Fi Pro in the Google Home app. And as we race towards the launch of the Matter smart home standard, each Nest Wi-Fi Pro can double as a Thread border router.

Nest Wi-Fi Pro launches on Oct 27, but it’s up for preorder right now from a few retailers.

Nest Wi-Fi ($199.99 at BestBuy)

Nest Wi-Fi two-pack ($299.99 at BestBuy)

Nest Wi-Fi three-pack ($399.99 at BestBuy)

Let’s Recap the Nest Wired Doorbell and Nest Wi-Fi Pro

Considering the current Nest Doorbell Battery requires a recharge eventually, the Nest Doorbell Wired makes a lot of sense. It’s also a cheaper option at $179.99 that sticks with the features. Google’s clearly looking to offer an option for every possible user as well.

Nest Wi-Fi Pro is a long rumored product and it doesn’t disappoint, at least on-paper. It’s doubling down with the latest Wi-Fi tech available and providing more features without putting them behind a paywall, like Eero does.

And the glue that holds this together is the Google Home app. They’re rolling out a new public beta program of the app which debuts a whole new look. Essentially a more streamlined approach that groups device types by Spaces at the top, your favorites live in the middle, and you get a taskbar of sorts directly on the bottom. Google’s also pushing this as great for Nest devices, but it’s also designed to be the place for any Matter devices.

What’s Matter? Well, it’s a new smart home standard that all the big names -- Apple, Amazon, Google, and Samsung among others -- have signed onto and will allow devices by all manufacturers to work together. Like controlling an Apple HomeKit plug in Google home or a Nest Thermostat with Siri or Alexa. Pretty neat and it’s arriving this fall.

In the meantime, Google’s Nest Doorbell Wired is shipping now and Nest Wi-Fi Pro is up for preorder now with shipment sets for Oct. 27.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.