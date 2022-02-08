Immerse Yourself In The Metaverse With These Products

You’ve probably seen the headlines: global tech company Microsoft agreed to purchase the American video game company Activision Blizzard in a $68 billion deal. What’s more, Activision CEO, Bobby Kotick, is leaving the company, but not before he receives a nice paycheck.

According to Kotick, the deal is related to the inevitable rise of the metaverse. He told CNBC, “In that race for the metaverse, it started to become apparent that there were a variety of resources and talent that we needed … we realized now is the perfect time for a combination.”

“The metaverse” is an evolving form of communication, media, and video gaming that has spurred major changes in the tech industry. Most notably, Facebook changed its name to Meta in October 2021.

These massive movements in tech indicate that the metaverse is coming fast. Developments in virtual and augmented reality already affect how we experience history; we can ask questions to holocaust survivors and visit museums in Fortnite, so there’s really no telling what all we might eventually be able to experience in the metaverse.

Maven Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Gear to Prepare for the Metaverse

The metaverse means spending more time online, so you might want to upgrade your gaming set-up now to fully experience it. We’ve picked the three most important items to have ready.

Respawn Racing Style Gaming Chair ($160.49, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

This top selling gaming chair is made from premium, soft leather. It uses thick foam to cushion the seat and provide lumbar support. For even greater comfort, this chair has an adjustable height and armrests so that you stay supported no matter your height. Plus, it reclines up to 155 degrees with locks to keep the angle in place. The best part? It’s on sale for 20% off!

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones ($155.59, originally $199.95; amazon.com)

Amazon

Headphones play a critical role for an immersive experience. Sound design is an art, and a reliable pair of wireless headphones will allow you to experience VR to the fullest. Beats is a best in class brand, and these headphones offer rich sound and reliability. Their wireless Solo3 model is over 20% off on Amazon right now.

Dell Curved Gaming Monitor ($294.98, originally $329.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

This Dell curved gaming monitor has an impressive 165 Hz refresh rate which can match the frame rate of the new Xbox Series X. This isn’t a 4k monitor, but it does have crisp visuals, a 1500R curve, and an ultrathin bezel for an immersive experience for under $300.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.