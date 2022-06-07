Skip to main content

This $15 Apple Watch Stand Gives Gamers a Blast From the Past

Retro meets high-tech with this must-have tech accessory.
elago W5 Apple Watch Stand

Are you a 90s kid? This elago W5 Apple Watch Stand combines the nostalgic aesthetics of a Gameboy with the utility and versatility of a smart watch. It makes for a fun novelty décor item and a great gift idea that’s highly functional and only $15.99

The Gameboy created a cultural craze around the idea of portable gaming; perhaps you're one of the many players have fond memories of countless hours of gameplay. Similarly, the Apple Watch defines the smartwatch category and is still the biggest seller in the market, with Samsung solidly in second place. 

Elago’s W5 Apple Watch Stand supports any model or size Apple Watch, and the screen will line up perfectly with the cutout in the stand. 

And it won’t just deliver a nice view -- once you slot in the charging puck that comes with your Apple Watch into the stand, it will also keep your smartwatch fueled up. It’s an easy installation as well. Simply insert the USB side of the charging cord through the designated slot, put the magnetic charger into the specified groove and you’re ready to go.

The elago W5 Apple Watch Stand isn’t just a convenient tech accessory, it’s also a vintage décor item that can fill your nightstand with nostalgia. You’ll look forward to charging your watch at night and fall in love with this kitsch decoration. For $15.99, this deal is a real classic.

