Sports betting on Super Bowl LVI topped $588 million, according to the Super Bowl recap by Legal Sports Report. If you bet on sports, or maybe you play in the office Fantasy League, there's a good chance that you are going to owe taxes. How much, and what forms do you use?

In the video above, Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and expert for TurboTax ( (INTU) - Get Intuit Inc. Report) provides tax advice for your gambling winnings and losses. Or, read the full Sports Betting Tax Guide from our partners at TurboTax.

Video Transcript:

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Yes, gambling winnings, winnings from sports betting, fantasy leagues, those are all taxable. And for sports betting and fantasy leagues, if you make $600 or more, then the payer is going to report it to the IRS. And then, depending on what other type of gambling you're doing-- like if it's slot machines, the threshold is at $1,200 or more-- they will report it to the IRS.

Tracy Byrnes: So if you're placing bets with an app or a casino or something like that, they have somewhat of a system. And they should report to you. You should get some documentation showing your winnings and/or losings.

But what about the office pool? We have March Madness going on. We had a big Super Bowl. There are winnings there. In theory, that should be reported, shouldn't it?

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Right. Yes, it should, even if it doesn't make the threshold-- of we were talking about sports gambling-- you are supposed to report that income.

Tracy Byrnes: Now the confusing part, I think, about it is your winnings and your losses are reported in two separate places, because you don't actually get dollar for dollar, do you?

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Right. You can't offset your losses dollar for dollar against your gains. And in order to deduct your losses, you have to be able to itemize your deductions. So that's when your deductions are more than the standard deduction, which is $12,550 for single, and $25,100 for married filing jointly. So that's one thing to keep in mind.

And then, also, your losses can't exceed your gambling winnings, meaning you can't come up with a net loss after you take the losses against the gains.

Tracy Byrnes: Right, which is a huge point, especially for younger people that-- and I'm generalizing-- you're younger. You probably get the standard deduction. You can't take your losses, so just remember that. But just because you bet on a phone doesn't mean it's tax-free. So keep in mind. Look for the documentation. Report everything.

Lisa Greene-Lewis, thank you so much for explaining to us.

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Thank you for having me.

Editor's note: Video produced by TheStreet's Zach Faulds