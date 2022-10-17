What might be a treat to some seems like a trick to others this year thanks to the sting of inflation.

Any kid that enjoys the trick or treating ritual that happens every Halloween, as well as now-grown adults that miss the fun of those days, knows the unspoken rating system of Halloween candy.

Having a full-sized Snickers or Twix dropped into your bag was the kind of rare miracle that only the richest folks in the neighborhood could afford, while the average houses might give out some mini bars or tiny bags of M&M's. And of course, no one can forget the sting of getting a roll of Smarties, a sheet of candy buttons, or worst of all, those chalk-flavored discs known as Necco wafers.

Depending on where you live and how many kids actively trick or treat there, usually there's not much thought that goes into stocking up on Halloween candy. You just grab a bag or two on your Target run, toss them into the bowl near the door, and go on with your life.

But everything is a little bit more expensive right now, and recession fears continue to cast a long shadow, making many of us worried about the holidays. Now they're coming for yet another of the things that we normally associate with pleasure and happy moments: Halloween candy.

Shutterstock

Is Halloween Candy More Expensive This Year?

According to the most recent Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Halloween candy is frightfully pricey this year in comparison to those before it -- 13.1% more expensive, to be specific.

This is the largest yearly cost increase on record, with larger variety bags costing between $15.99 and $24.99 at Target (TGT) . Sure, that's not exactly breaking the bank, but if you're already noticing that everything from groceries to clothing costs more these days than it used to, the price of a bag of candy this year may give you pause.

It's also bad news for those that enjoy all manner of sweet treats, because Halloween candy isn't the only one that's up in price. Sugar itself is up 17%, and other sweet treats like cookies and cupcakes are up 16%.

Halloween costumes may also cost a bit more than usual, as apparel costs are also up 4.9%, but the good news is that increase shouldn't be too noticeable -- a $20 costume, for instance, would cost roughly $1 more than you're used to.

An increase like this isn't quite as painful as, say, the cost of gasoline earlier this year -- luckily, we don't rely on Halloween candy for much beyond a little sugar high and a rush of nostalgic tingles. And while it's easy enough to just turn out your porch light and skulk about inside your house in the dark so trick-or-treaters won't come by, it's more likely that most folks will buy the candy anyway this year, increase be damned.

The bad news, however, is that if there's any year to forego the bags of mini candy bars and opt for the candy corn or, heaven forbid, the dreaded Necco wafers, this would be that time. Luckily, your children may not know how awful these candies are yet, so you can surreptitiously pluck them out of their trick-or-treat buckets when they're looking the other way and pitch them into the trash where they belong.