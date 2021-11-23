Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
TheStreet home
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet home
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Meet the Brand New Ford Maverick
Meet the Brand New Ford Maverick
Publish date:

Ford Inks GlobalFoundries Deal to Create Computer Chips

The automobile giant is trying to address the supply chain shortage.
Author:

Currently there's a massive, worldwide shortage of computer chips that is creating supply chain issues and making it harder to rent a car, buy a PlayStation 5 or do nearly anything else that involves a computer.

But as the New York Times reports, Ford ( (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report) is trying to tackle the problem head on. 

The automotive giant has partnered with semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries to begin developing their own computer chips. 

At first, the partnership was just to develop chips for Ford’s vehicles, but now the company wants to begin manufacturing chips in the United States. 

In related news, General Motors ( (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report) has announced it will reduce the variety of chips it uses, which the company hopes will help with supply chain issues.

TheStreet Recommends

It has now partnered with the chip company Wolfspeed, which is building a factory in New York State.

The computer chip shortage has highlighted the slow drift of much of manufacturing from America to overseas. 

According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, in 1990 more than a third of all semiconductors, which help create the material used in computer chips, were made in America.

But by last year, that number had fallen to only 12%. 

In June, the Senate approved a $52 billion package of subsidies aimed at bolstering the the construction of more American chip factories. 

NFT Non-Fungible Token Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

NFT Music Rights Startup Royal Receives $55 Million In Funding

Mall Crowd Lead
INVESTING

Does Black Friday Still Matter?

General Electric Lead
INVESTING

GE Stock Coverage Resumed at Morgan Stanley With Overweight Rating

AbbVie Affirmed Overweight at Piper Jaffray on Potential of Arthritis Drug
INVESTING

AbbVie Stock Rises on Upgrade to Buy from Hold by SocGen

Elon Musk Starlink Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

'Sounds Shady': Elon Musk Spars With Binance CEO Over Dogecoin Glitch

3. Bank of America's Bethesda, Md. branch
INVESTING

BofA Upgraded to Buy from Hold by CFRA on Fundamentals

Closing Bell: Crude Oil Climbs; Stocks Slightly Higher as Trump Takes Oath
MARKETS

Biden Backfire? Oil Prices Surge After President Orders SPR Crude Sales

An Xpeng P5 on display during at the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai in April 2021. Photo: Reuters
STOCKS

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday Climb Despite Thinning Trade