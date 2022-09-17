Skip to main content
The Foods That Produce the Most and Least Greenhouse Gases

Solving the climate crisis is about more than the cars we drive, it's about what we eat. Here is the environmental impact of some of your favorite foods.

In August, record-breaking rainfall soaked the Dallas area—15 inches fell in 24 hours, overwhelming streets and submerging cars; rising river waters inundated Jackson, Miss., and left some 180,000 people without fresh water, and one third of Pakistan was underwater from a huge monsoon.

Ice melting from the enormous Greenland ice sheet will eventually raise the global sea level by at least 10 inches just on its own, scientists report. To put that in context, for every 1 foot of vertical rise in sea level, 100 feet of shoreline is swallowed up if the slope is just 1% or more.

While plug-in electric car market share is up to about 12%, according to InsideEVs, the human-caused greenhouse gases leading to the climate crisis is about more than what we drive--a lot of it has to do with what we eat.

Our food system--producing food, transporting it and throwing wasted food in landfills--produces about 37% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

A big part of these emissions are methane, much of which comes from livestock, especially cows, according to the World Wildlife Fund: beef production uses more agricultural land than all other domesticated animals and crops combined. Cattle eat an increasing proportion of grain produced from agriculture, are one of the most significant contributors to water pollution and soil degradation, and the meat and by-product processing is a major source of pollution in many countries, according to WWF.

That’s why beef tops this list of foods with the biggest carbon footprint.

Animal-based foods tend to have a higher footprint than plant-based, according to Our World in Data. The impact of the food we eat can be measured in carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2eq), meaning non-CO2 gases are weighted by the amount of warming they cause over a 100-year timescale.

Beef — especially steak — produces the most CO2 equivalents of virtually all foods: 129.75 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds of beef steak, or nearly 50 kg of per 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of protein. Lamb and cheese both contribute more than 20 kilograms CO2-equivalents per kilogram, and poultry and pork have lower footprints but are still higher than most plant-based foods, at 9 and 12 kg of CO2-equivalents, respectively.

The easiest solution is to eat less meat, especially beef. Meanwhile, scientists are also working on reducing the methane emissions of cattle: anaerobic manure digesters capture the methane released as the manure is processed into liquid fertilizer; and feed additives, including seaweed, interrupt the microbial processes in a cow’s gut that produce methane.

To reduce your food footprint, WWF recommends rebalancing your diet to prioritize plants and plant-based foods and reducing your meat intake, eat more variety, avoid foods packaged in plastic, reduce food waste, grow your own food, eat what’s in season, and eat responsibly produced seafood.

Here are the greenhouse gas emissions produced by some of the most common foods we eat, from a list of 211 foods at Our World in Data.

1 beef steak sh

Beef steak

Beef steak has by far the most emissions: 129.75 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents for 2.2 pounds of beef steak, 2.4 times more than even a beef burger, which still out paces all other non-beef foods.

2 burger sh

Beef burger

53.98 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

3 lamb chops sh

Lamb chops

30.9 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

4 prawns fishing sh

Prawns

20.91 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

5 cheddar cheese sh

Cheddar cheese

20.75 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

6 coffee pods sh

Coffee pods

20.3 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

7 goat cheese sh

Goat cheese

19.31 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

8 tea kenya sh

Tea

17.62 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

8 coffee beans sh

Coffee beans

16.82 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

9 tuna fishing australia sh

Tuna

13.08 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

10. pork pig farm sh

Pork chops

12.16 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

11 milk chocolate sh

Milk chocolate

10.8 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

12 salmon sh

Salmon

10.41 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

5 broiler chickens farm sh

The following foods produce less than 10 kg of CO2eq per 2.2 pounds:

Chicken thighs

9.98 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

Chicken breast

9.27 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

14 raspberries SH

Raspberries

8.37 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

16 meat pizza sh

Meat pizza

7.4 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

15 olive oils sh

Olive oil

5.18 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

17 arizona yuma harvest romaine lettuce sh

Lettuce

4.93 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

18 chicken eggs sh

Eggs

4.44 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

19 rice sh

Rice

3.93 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

20 milk dairy sh

Cow's milk

3.7 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

21 yogurt sh

Yogurt

3.11 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

22 cherry tomatoes sh

Tomatoes

2.27 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

23 sugar cane sh

Sugar

1.85 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

24 wine production sh

Wine

1.72 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

25 quinoa sh

Quinoa

1.14 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

26 pasta shells sh

Pasta shells

1.03 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

27 sweet corn sh

The following foods produce less than 1 kg of CO2eq per 2.2 pounds, and are among those with the lowest environmental impact.

Sweet corn

0.97 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

28 carrots sh

Carrots

0.94 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

29 breads sh

Bread

0.88 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

30 beer choices 1 sh

Beer

0.69 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

31 almond milk sh

Almond milk

0.66 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

Food can also be measured by water footprint: the amount of fresh water that’s drawn in production, and some plant-based foods, like almonds, use quite a bit. A kilogram of cheese requires 5,605 liters of water, nuts require 4,134, prawns and fish more than 3,500 liters and beef 2,714 liters. Rice requires 2,248 liters. Some of the lowest impact foods by this measurement are potatoes (59 liters) and root vegetables (28 liters).

31b almonds sh

Almonds

0.6 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

32 apples SH

Apples

0.5 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

33 onions SH

Onions

0.36 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

34 potatoes sh

Potatoes

0.21 kg of carbon dioxide equivalents per 2.2 pounds

The humble potato is the champion: Potatoes and onions produce the fewest emissions of the list of 211 foods.

food-footprints

This visualization compares the greenhouse gas emissions for all of the foods on this list. You can see more at Our World in Data.

Source: Our World in Data, CCby 4.0

