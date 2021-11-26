Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
The Favorite Foods and Crops of Every State
Publish date:

The Favorite Foods and Crops of Every State

Where do those sweet potatoes and apples come from? These are the official—and unofficial—foods of every state
Author:

Where do those sweet potatoes and apples come from? These are the official—and unofficial—foods of every state

Like everyone, Americans love to eat, and we know how to produce food, too.

The U.S. is one of the world’s largest producers of food, with more than 2 million farms. Major livestock and crops include corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, beef, dairy, chicken, pork and seafood. But those are just the big ones—the diversity of crops ranges from algae in grown in Hawaii to zucchini in Michigan.

The holidays are a season of gratitude, celebrating harvest and bounty, when families traditionally gather and enjoy big meals with a variety of foods.

Most of the 50 states have their favorite or iconic foods, and many have one or more designated “official” food in some form or another. There are states that have officially declared state vegetables, state fruits, state nuts, state beverages, and state snacks, and with good reason—Americans are proud of their farming heritage. About 98% of U.S. farms are operated by families.

To keep track of all those state symbols, thankfully there’s a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting appreciation and conservation of the country’s natural, historic, and cultural treasures (not just food.) State Symbols USA provides information on state and national symbols, as well as all of the state foods.

Some states have no particular official food or crop, so we listed some of their biggest food crops.

Hungry? Here are the U.S. states and some of their official—and non-offical—foods. 

Alabama

Pecans, blackberries, Lane cake, Conecuh Ridge Whiskey

Pecans are native to North America. Alabama produces an average of about 6.8 million pounds of nuts a year. Lane cake is a layered cake often filled with pecans, coconut and raisins soaked in whiskey.

Alabama

Pecans, blackberries, Lane cake, Conecuh Ridge Whiskey

Pecans are native to North America. Alabama produces an average of about 6.8 million pounds of nuts a year. Lane cake is a layered cake often filled with pecans, coconut and raisins soaked in whiskey.

