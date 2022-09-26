What’s the first thing we all do when shopping online? Check the reviews.

In fact, 93% of people look at reviews when shopping online. That’s almost all of us.

Amazon has more than 250 million reviews of its products, which is an incredible number considering only about 1% of Amazon shoppers will leave a review once they’ve purchased a product.

Studies show shoppers are more inclined to give positive reviews than negative ones, with 49% of people reporting in 2019 that they would leave a review after a positive shopping experience, and only 30% reporting they would leave a negative review after a less-than-stellar experience.

The average review on Amazon sits between 3.4 and 4.2 stars, so any time a product gets close to five stars, it’s time to sit up and take notice. Amazon sells more than 12 million products in 36 categories, which is overwhelming for even the most seasoned online shopper. To that end, we’ve created a shopping list of some of the highest rated and best reviewed products in Amazon’s most popular categories.

Best Products in Kitchen & Home

It’s a YETI, so it’s tough and good looking, with a stainless steel, double-wall vacuum insulation design. Which will keep your drinks cool in the summer, hot in the winter, without condensation ruining your night. 4.8 out of 5 stars with 11,040 ratings

Once you change over to these non-slip clothes hangers, you’ll never go back to the dry cleaner provided wire hangers again. Clothes stay put, and they are thin enough to compact your wardrobe into tight spots. We won’t use anything else. 4.8 out of 5 stars with 167,863 ratings

Your kids will love these dinosaur buddies designed to keep their lunchbox cool. They’re non-toxic and freeze quickly, and the cool lasts up to four hours, just in time for lunch. The Buddies come in more shapes like fairies and mermaids, but we kind of dig the dinos ourselves. 4.8 out of 5 stars with 9,758 ratings

Smoking meat and fish is amazing, but when you add a flavored pellet to your smoker, your food heads to the next level of awesome. We like the apple flavor, but Traeger makes pellets in Cherry, Hickory, Mesquite (another favorite) and Pecan, plus their Signature Blend. 4.8 out of 5 stars with 41,214 ratings

This is our favorite brand of water bottle, as it keeps your drinks super cold, with an easy to clean straw system that stays water-tight when closed. We’re fans of the Paw Patrol design too. 4.7 out of 5 stars with 93 ratings

Best Products in Health & Beauty

Our super sensitive skin adores all things CeraVe. The hydrating facial cleanser removes makeup, dirt, and grime without stripping skin of necessary hydration. The moisturizing cream soothes itchy, dry skin and leaves it buttery soft. 4.8 out of 5 stars with 104,118 ratings

Sunscreen is one of the most crucial parts of skincare routines, no matter the season. This mineral-based sunscreen set from dermatologist-recommended EltaMD is light on the skin but effective in the protection from UV rays. 4.8 out of 5 stars with 1,703 ratings

We wouldn’t let anything else touch our super fine but also curly hair. It doesn’t rip, tear, damage, or pull out hair, and gently detangles even the roughest of messes. Use it on wet or dry hair, adults or kids, it’s the most perfect hair brush we own. 4.8 out of 5 stars with 57,806 ratings

This beautifully scented hair oil is one of the most perfect gifts you can give your hair. It smooths, hydrates, and prevents frizz and flyaways. Use as a heat protectant before blow drying, or scrunch into wet hair for super soft curls. Blondes should use the Moroccanoil Light product. 4.8 out of 5 stars with 61,446 ratings.

Ever wonder why men have such amazing skin? They exfoliate daily when they shave, and now women can do the same with these easy to use, at home dermaplaning tools. The micro-guards on the blades prevent any major accidents, although once we accidentally almost took off an eyebrow, so be careful around those. 4.6 out of 5 with 156,157 ratings

Best Products from Amazon Launchpad

Anyone who has hiked knows the benefit of trekking poles — they can act as shock absorbers, extra support in rough terrain, and take some of the strain off of your legs and feet. These lightweight poles collapse down to just 24 inches so they’re easy to pack up when not in use. 4.7 out of 5 stars with 45,863 ratings

We’re big fans of OLLY vitamins, just like the 20k+ reviewers on Amazon. These delicious gummies are packed with a blend of vitamin A, C, D, E, several Bs plus zinc, with a probiotic for good measure. 4.7 out of 5 stars with 20,985 ratings

How cool is this beautiful night light that projects a full starry sky onto the ceiling of your child’s bedroom? With multiple light modes that change colors and patterns, it will rock your child to sleep every night. 4.3 out of 5 stars with 11,931 ratings

This isn’t your grandparents' ancient electric can opener, that frankly used to scare us when we were kids. The sleek design and array of color choices puts this well-made can opener at the top of our wish list. 4.3 out of 5 stars with 71,410 ratings

Perfect for families with kids and teens, this hilarious card game will have your family unit howling with laughter. The game does warn it isn’t suitable for “Overprotective Hover Parents,” so if that’s you, maybe skip this game. 4.6 out of 5 stars with 33,663 ratings

Best Products in Clothing (Men, Women & Kids)

We will admit that we personally are not fans of Crocs, but the people have spoken and it looks like these shoes/sandals/clogs/whatever are here to stay. Available in too many colors to list, they’re comfortable and durable, or so we hear. 4.8 out of 5 stars with 370,847 ratings

The good folks at THE GYM PEOPLE have put everything we love into these leggings — a high rise, no roll down waist with a slight control top and POCKETS. So many available colors and lengths from which to choose, we know you’ll buy multiple pairs. 4.5 out of 5 stars with 43,241 ratings

Sure, buying adorable baby clothes for baby showers is fun, but get new parents these perfectly soft, perfectly wonderful onesies instead. They’ll thank you. Babies go through a lot of clothes in a day, and the more of these bodysuits they have, the better. 4.8 out of 5 stars with 71,458 ratings

This is the perfect sweatshirt. The end. It’s soft and gets softer with each wash. It’s roomy. It comes in all the colors. It’s pill resistant and holds its shape well. Really, it’s perfect. 4.5 out of 5 stars with 149,905 ratings

This longline wire-free padded sports bra goes under and with anything. It’s perfect for yoga class or just running around town, even if you’re not actually running. 4.4 out of 5 stars with 26,119 ratings

Best Products in Pets

Our dog flips his lid for these little nuggets. We use them as treats or crumble up for an extra special something on top of his dry dog food. Just this afternoon, he begged for more. 4.6 out of 5 stars with 14,415 ratings

Picking up after your dog is a necessary but ugly business. These are leak-proof, durable, and block that distinctive odor with a pleasant lavender scent. 4.8 out of 5 stars with 114,936 ratings

Our cat had asthma, and most litter kicked up a lot of dust when she did her business, which made breathing difficult. This really low-dust, unscented cat litter was easy to use and as a bonus was low tracking, so we didn’t find it all over the house. 4.4 out of 5 stars with 79,331 ratings

If your dog enjoys chewing at all, you need a Benebone in the correct size. We get the giant because ours is a super-chewer. The wishbone shape makes it easy to hold in front paws, and the durable material lasts longer than any other chew we’ve tried. 4.5 out of 5 stars with 73,179 ratings

Our favorite flea and tick spray ever. It’s all natural, plant-based, safe for kids and pets, and made in the USA. Typical flea and tick preventative can be harmful to sensitive pets, but Wondercide kills fleas and ticks without any nasty chemicals. 4.3 out of 5 stars with 1,404 ratings

