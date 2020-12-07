First-Time Home Buyers Continue to Feel the Squeeze as Inventory Tightens

A Q3 analysis of affordability for first-time buyers shows no relief for those trying to get into a market characterized by low inventory and unaffordability.

By Elizabeth Renter

2020 will go down in history for many things, but one thing it won’t be recognized for: being the easiest year to buy a first home.

This year’s super-low mortgage rates have been enticing enough to persuade well-qualified, experienced buyers to brave a highly competitive housing market, even in the midst of a pandemic. But for many first-time home buyers — who typically have less of a credit track record, smaller down payments and less flexible budgets — the third quarter of this year likely looked particularly daunting.

Mortgage rates have been low and going lower all year, which has helped keep the U.S. homebuying market afloat amid global economic uncertainty. But not everyone can qualify for them, and bargain rates don’t do shoppers much good when there aren’t enough homes to buy.

>> Plus, from Robert Powell's Retirement Daily on TheStreet: Why Your Home Is a Key Part of Your Retirement Plan

In NerdWallet’s third quarterly report analyzing affordability for first-time buyers, there was no relief for those trying to squeeze into a market that continues to be characterized by unusually low inventory and ongoing unaffordability. Across the 50 most populous metro areas, the paltry number of homes hitting the market meant sellers could continue to price high in the third quarter, with no cooling-off period in sight.

‘3X Income’ Guideline Still Eludes First-Timers

Finding a home listed at three times their income — a long-standing gauge of home affordability — proved difficult once again for first-time buyers in the third quarter. Continuing the second-quarter trend, in the most populous metro areas, median list prices remained about 5.2 times first-time home buyer income in July through September.

Though 36% of home purchases in April were made by first-time buyers, that fell to a more typical 31% in September, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Though homes became more expensive across nearly all of the most populous metropolitan areas, those locales deemed the most affordable in the second quarter topped the list again: Pittsburgh, the most affordable, where homes were typically listed at 3.3 times median first-time home buyer income in the third quarter, followed by St. Louis (3.3), Buffalo, New York (3.6), Hartford, Connecticut (3.6) and Cleveland (3.7).

Likewise, five metros in California remained the areas most out of reach for first-timers: Los Angeles, where homes were 12.1 times the median first-time buyer income, followed by San Diego (8.6), San Jose (7.9), San Francisco (7.4) and Sacramento (6.8).

First-time home buyer guidance: Mortgages are more difficult to get this year, as lenders are approving only the most qualified applicants. However, first-time buyers may still have a way in if they’re lucky enough to find a home they love that’s in their budget. First-time home buyer programs, including home loans with more forgivable standards and down payment assistance programs, are still available.

Prices Continue Rising in Third Quarter

On average, list prices rose 3% quarter-over-quarter and 7% from last year at this time. Sellers generally list homes higher when the market heats up in spring and summer months. But home prices rose later than usual this year, due to the pandemic hitting right when traditional “homebuying season” would be getting underway.

Prices rose in 41 of the 50 metros analyzed, quarter-over-quarter, climbing the most in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, where prices were 9% higher than in the second quarter.

In year-over-year changes, homes were listed 23% higher in Pittsburgh in the third quarter of 2020, though the area remains one of the most affordable for first-time buyers. List prices were up from last year in all but two metro areas analyzed — Miami and Orlando, Florida, where homes were listed just 1% less than the third quarter of 2019, after adjusting for inflation.

First-time buyer guidance: Broadly speaking, home prices are rising faster than incomes (and have been for quite some time), so buyers early in their careers may find that what constitutes a “starter home” is increasingly out of reach, particularly in large metro areas. People in fields where they may be able to work remotely even after the pandemic subsides might have better luck looking outside of commuting distance or even in a different metro entirely.

Finding a Home Even Harder in Q3

Not only are the homes available often listed at higher prices than many first-time buyers can stretch to spend, there are very few options available at all. Active listings in the most populous metros were down 38% in the third quarter compared with last year at this time, and down 13% from last quarter.

Five metros saw list counts fall more than 50% from the third quarter of 2019 — 57% in Salt Lake City; 54% in Riverside, California; 53% in Indianapolis; and 51% in Baltimore and Providence, Rhode Island.

Just how this looks to buyers browsing real estate apps: Those who were used to seeing more than 9,230 homes on the market in any given month of the third quarter of 2019 in Denver, for example, are now seeing 5,860 this year (-37%). In Kansas City, the average monthly active listings fell from 6,750 to 3,500 (-48%). And in Riverside, California, home shoppers are seeing roughly 7,230 when they were seeing 15,670 (-54%) last year at this time.

Ordinarily, inventory across the country would begin a seasonal decline in October. But this year never saw the typical spring and summer influx of listings, and fewer and fewer homes are hitting the market as the year goes on.

Nationally, active listings fell 2% in the second quarter, and 14% in the third. Among the largest metros, supply fell 13% quarter-over-quarter.

First-time buyer guidance: The chances of your dream first home coming onto the market are slimmer in 2020, so if finding “the one” is a priority over finding one-that-will-do, consider waiting out the scarcity. Sellers are listing homes at higher prices, and stiff competition among buyers means they’re less likely to negotiate. It isn’t clear how long supply will be this thin, so be aware that waiting to buy could mean waiting until next year or beyond. But with extra time to save, you’ll be going to market with a healthier down payment and potentially bigger budget.

Homes On and Off the Market in a Blink

Sellers are having a heyday, and their homes are moving quickly from newly listed to sold. Metro area homes in the third quarter spent roughly six days less on the market than they did one year ago, and eight days less than in the second quarter.

Average days-on-market fell from 52 in the third quarter of 2019 to 46 this year’s third quarter among the largest metros. And a similar acceleration was seen nationally, where days-on-market fell from 62 to 56 year-over-year.

First-time buyer guidance: Home shoppers need to be ready when they spot a new listing they like. It isn’t unusual for new listings to have multiple offers within a matter of hours in the most competitive markets. Working with a real estate agent who knows the local market is especially valuable when buyers are facing stiff competition — agents may even get tipped off to homes before they hit the MLS, which means you stand to be one of the first offers written if you decide to take the plunge.

Analysis methodology available in the original article, published at NerdWallet.

This article is reprinted by permission from NerdWallet.

More From NerdWallet

Elizabeth Renter is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: elizabeth@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @elizabethrenter.