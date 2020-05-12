Finding May Deals: Shopping in a Pandemic

Jeanette Pavini recognizes shopping is much different these days, but there are still some great seasonal deals out there.

I have written my best buys column every month for about 10 years. This month, there are some seasonal items you will still find great deals on, However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, shopping is much different. The rules have changed to keep us all safe. But that doesn’t mean you can’t save money.

For starters, because most of our shopping is done online these days, be sure to check on a few things before you click "buy." Always look for a coupon or promotional code. Many stores or manufacturers offer these codes to give you an additional savings at checkout. It only takes about a minute to do and if you get a code, it’s usually well worth it.

Save your receipts for price adjustments. If something you buy goes down in price within a period of time (usually 14 days) you can apply for a price adjustment online. This means you will get credited back the difference between the price you paid and the new sale price.

Now onto the deals for May. Some are the traditional deals, others are specials that are specific to helping us during Covid 19.

May is National Barbecue Month which fits in nicely since Memorial Day Weekend is the kick-off to summer and barbecues. There is a possibility you might be able to find even lower prices on barbecues over Labor Day weekend, but the selection could be limited.

You don’t need to go into the stores to buy your new grill, order online for delivery. Since barbecues are in the backyard, you can have it delivered without someone coming into your home. Be sure to follow the social distancing protocol and safety procedures for delivery. Check to see if the seller offers a deal on assembly, if that’s required.

Usually the best deals on summer clothing and swimsuits come after the Fourth of July. This year, I have seen these sales starting now. Additionally, you will find spring apparel up to 75% off with an additional discount at checkout. Most major retailers are having some of their best sales on clothes right now.

The NFL and Verizon are giving free access to NFL Game Pass until May 31. This programing includes a library of game replays and football TV programming.

During this time many of us are feeling anxious and are dealing with additional stress. The meditation app and website Headspace offers free support with a variety of meditations, sleep and movement exercises. Their "Weathering the Storm" collection is free for everyone. U.S. healthcare professionals can access Headspace Plus through 2020. There are also a lot of exercise apps offering free trials that you can also take advantage of.

This is a good time to also support your local retailers. Even though their stores may be closed, many are letting customers buy online with special deals.