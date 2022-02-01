Although February is the shortest month of the year, it is packed with plenty of great sales. From Valentine’s Day deals to Heart Health Month, it’s easy to love the best buys in February.

Tax help: The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program (VITA) offers both in-person and remote tax assistance at no charge, with a special focus on people who are 50 or older or who have low to moderate income. Tax-Aide volunteers are available nationwide. These volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year, so volunteers understand the latest changes and additions to the tax codes. Tax-Aide is already open for the 2022 tax season. This year assistance is by appointment only. You can get started and schedule a time to connect by going to their website. There is also tax counseling available for people over 60 through the IRS website. The IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs provide basic tax return preparation to qualifying taxpayers for free. The TCE program also offers free help particularly to people 60 years of age and older. This program specializes in pensions and retirement-related issues specific to seniors.

Staying healthy: February is American Heart Month. Local hospitals and community centers across the country will be offering complimentary or low-cost lectures and events on ways to stay heart healthy. Some programs will offer workshops with a more one-on-one approach. You can find events in your area along with other heart healthy information and resources by going to Heart.org.

Clothes and outerwear: President’s Day weekend is known as a long weekend of sales. This is the time of year that you will find deals on outerwear. Both stores and online retailers need to clear the racks and make space for spring clothing and merchandise. This all adds up to deals of up to 75% off. In addition to outerwear, you will find great sales on electric blankets, lined boots and flannel sheets.

Mattresses: Mattress stores will be offering significant savings in honor of President’s Day. When buying a mattress ask for extra savings such as free take-away of your old mattress, a free set of sheets, or a deal on the box-spring.

One of the most important things to remember before buying a mattress is to find out the specifics on the return and exchange policy. Typically, you don’t know how comfortable a mattress is until you sleep on it. If it is uncomfortable you want to be able to exchange or return it. Another important tip: find out if you need to purchase and use a mattress protective cover should you want to return the mattress. Some stores will not allow you to bring the mattress back if you haven’t been using their protective cover.

Perfumes and colognes: This month is one of those rare times you will find sales on department store perfumes and colognes. Of course, this is in honor of Valentine’s Day. Some of the best promotions will be a manufacturer’s gift with purchase, giving the consumer a much bigger bang for their beauty buck. Great time to stock-up.

Chocolate: If you love chocolate, you will love the day after Valentine’s Day. Markdowns on Valentine’s Day themed chocolate and gift boxes will start at fifty percent off with discounts declining as the end of February draws near.

Jeanette Pavini is an Emmy Award winning journalist specializing in consumer news and protection. She is the author of “The Joy of $aving: Money Lessons I Learned From My Italian-American Father & 20 Years as a Consumer Reporter.” Jeanette is a regular contributor to TheStreet. Her work includes reporting for CBS, MarketWatch, WSJ Sunday, and USA Today. Jeanette has contributed to “The Today Show” and a variety of other media outlets. You can follow her money saving tips and ways to give back on Facebook: Jeanette Pavini: The Joy of $aving Community. Find links to her social media and her book at JeanettePavini.com.

.