February Best Buys

February may be the shortest month of the year, but it certainly doesn’t lack when it comes to finding great deals. In addition to being the month of love with Valentine’s Day, and hearts with Heart Health Month, there are plenty of reasons to love February.

Free Tax Help

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program offers both in-person and remote tax assistance at no charge, with a special focus on people who are 50 or older or who have low to moderate income. Tax-Aide volunteers are available nationwide. These volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year so they understand the latest changes and additions to the tax codes. There is also tax counseling available for people over 60 through the IRS website.

Winter Outerwear

Presidents Day weekend is known for some of the best deals on outerwear. Stores and online retailers need to sell off winter clothing to make room for spring clothing, which amounts to deals of up to 75% off. This year, think beyond clothing and search for deals on flannel sheets, electric blankets and lined boots.

Mattresses

Also in celebration of Presidents Day, mattress stores will be offering some significant deals. When buying a mattress, ask for perks such as free take-away of your old mattress, a deal on the box-spring, and a free set of sheets. Ask about their return policy in case the mattress is not comfortable. And this is really important: find out if you need to purchase and use a mattress protective cover should you want to return the mattress.

Perfumes and Colognes

It’s rare to find sales on department store perfumes and colognes, but they do offer special promotions usually twice a year. Once around the holidays, and the other just before Valentine’s Day. Some deals will come by way of a manufacturer’s gift with purchase, giving the consumer a much bigger bang for their beauty buck.

Heart-Healthy Education

February is American Heart Month. Many local hospitals and community centers will be offering low-cost or complimentary lectures to help educate people on how to stay heart healthy. Some will offer workshops with a more one-on-one approach. You can also find a wealth of heart-healthy information at Heart.org.

Canned Foods

February is also National Canned Food Month, so expect to find great deals on a range of canned foods. Make sure that you are a member of your grocery store’s free rewards or loyalty card program to ensure you get the best deals. Then look for coupons to save even more. Since canned foods usually have a longer shelf life, you can stock up on the savings.

Chocolate

If you love chocolate, you will love the day after Valentine’s Day. Look for markdowns on Valentine’s Day-themed chocolate and gift boxes. Deals usually start at 50% off and as the days pass, the discounts grow.

Jeanette Pavini is an Emmy Award winning journalist specializing in consumer news and protection. She is the author of “The Joy of $aving: Money Lessons I Learned From My Italian-American Father & 20 Years as a Consumer Reporter.” Jeanette is a regular contributor to TheStreet. Her work includes reporting for CBS, MarketWatch, WSJ Sunday, and USA Today. Jeanette has contributed to "The Today Show" and a variety of other media outlets. You can follow her moneysaving tips on Facebook: Jeanette Pavini: The Joy of $aving Community. Find links to her social media and her book at, JeanettePavini.com.