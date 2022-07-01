Skip to main content
All the European Countries Americans Can Travel to Without Covid Testing or Quarantine

Can you travel to Europe without having to quarantine or get tested? The changing requirements are enough to make your head spin. This list, updated June 13, can help.

Shutterstock

Many countries are reopening their borders to international travelers. If the additional complications of Covid vaccination, testing and quarantine requirements are putting you off taking a European vacation, here's a list of European countries from travel site Kayak.com with that don't require Covid testing or quarantine. 

Remember that currently, according to the CDC, you'll be required to provide a negative Covid-19 test to return to the U.S. You should also check the U.S. State Department site for the latest travel advisories for countries you're headed to. Countries including Ukraine and Belarus have Do Not Travel advisories because of the Russian invasion in the region, so we've left them off the list.

Some of these countries require travelers to be fully vaccinated, and are indicated here. The list was updated June 27.

albania sh

Albania

  • 45.95% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Albania.
3 Austria halstatt sh

Austria

  • 75.53% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Austria.
17 bruges belgium sh

Belgium

  • 79.50% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Belgium.
27 dive bridge mostar bosnia sh

Bosnia and Herzegovina

  • 28.91% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Bosnia and Herzegovina.
20 Bulgaria sh

Bulgaria

  • 30.32% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Bulgaria.
17 croatia dubrovnik Roman Babakin : Shutterstock

Croatia

  • 56.73% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Croatia.
14 cyprus sh

Cyprus

  • 74.58% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Cyprus.
14 czech republic prague sh

Czech Republic

  • 64.95% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter the Czech Republic.
16 denmark copenhagen sh

Denmark

  • 83.11% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Denmark.
14 estonia sh

Estonia

  • 65.12% of population has been vaccinated
  • Fully vaccinated visitors from the U.S. can enter Estonia without restrictions.
5 helsinki finland sh

Finland

  • 81.41% of population has been vaccinated
  • Fully vaccinated visitors from the U.S. can enter Finland without restrictions.
6 france paris sh

France

  • 80.76% of population has been vaccinated
  • Fully vaccinated visitors from the U.S. can enter France without restrictions.
24 Rakotzbrucke germany shutterstock

Germany

  • 77.11% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Germany.
30 gibraltar sh

Gibraltar

  • 100.00% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Gibraltar.
12 greece athens sh

Greece

  • 76.36% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Greece.
27 hungary budapest sh

Hungary

  • 66.55% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Hungary.
19. Vatnajokull National Park, Iceland sh

Iceland

  • 84.00% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Iceland.
15 Cobh Ireland sh

Ireland

  • 82.08% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Ireland.
13 italy bologna sh

Italy

  • 84.15% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Italy.
17 riga latvia sh

Latvia

  • 72.09% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Latvia.
lithuania trakai castle sh

Lithuania

  • 72.58% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Lithuania.
6 luxembourg ciwoa : Shutterstock

Luxembourg

  • 75.81% of population has been vaccinated
  • Fully vaccinated visitors from the U.S. can enter Luxembourg without restrictions.
7 malta valetta sh

Malta

  • 92.39% of population has been vaccinated
  • Fully vaccinated visitors from the U.S. can enter Malta without restrictions.
Montenegro kotor sh

Montenegro

  • 46.41% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Montenegro.
12 Netherlands sh

Netherlands

  • 74.56% of population has been vaccinated
  • Fully vaccinated visitors from the U.S. can enter the Netherlands without restrictions.
North macedonia sh

North Macedonia

  • 40.99% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter North Macedonia.
28 norway Marius Dobilas : Shutterstock

Norway

  • 79.43% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Norway.
27 Gdansk poland sh

Poland

  • 60.15% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Poland.
Bran Castle, Romania

Romania

  • 42.73% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Romania.
6 belgrade serbia mareandmare : Shutterstock.

Serbia

  • 48.81% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Serbia.
25 slovakia bojnice sh

Slovakia

  • 51.79% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Slovakia.
11 Bohinj slovenia sh

Slovenia

  • 60.89% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Slovenia.
16 basilica sagrada familia barcelona spain TTstudio : Shutterstock.

Spain

  • 88.25% of population has been vaccinated
  • Fully vaccinated visitors from the U.S. can enter Spain without restrictions.
23 sweden LIOX : Shutterstock

Sweden

  • 77.15% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Sweden.
zurich switzerland sh

Switzerland

  • 69.84% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Switzerland.
18 TURKEY cappadocia goreme sh

Turkey

  • 68.03% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Turkey.
13 uk england stonehenge sh

United Kingdom

  • 78.54% of population has been vaccinated
  • Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter the United Kingdom.

Other countries with open borders include Kosovo, Moldova, Faroe Islands and  Liechtenstein. You can check the latest status of any country on Kayak's search tool and map.

