All the European Countries Americans Can Travel to Without Covid Testing or Quarantine

Many countries are reopening their borders to international travelers. If the additional complications of Covid vaccination, testing and quarantine requirements are putting you off taking a European vacation, here's a list of European countries from travel site Kayak.com with that don't require Covid testing or quarantine.

Remember that currently, according to the CDC, you'll be required to provide a negative Covid-19 test to return to the U.S. You should also check the U.S. State Department site for the latest travel advisories for countries you're headed to. Countries including Ukraine and Belarus have Do Not Travel advisories because of the Russian invasion in the region, so we've left them off the list.

Some of these countries require travelers to be fully vaccinated, and are indicated here. The list was updated June 27.