All the European Countries Americans Can Travel to Without Covid Testing or Quarantine
Many countries are reopening their borders to international travelers. If the additional complications of Covid vaccination, testing and quarantine requirements are putting you off taking a European vacation, here's a list of European countries from travel site Kayak.com with that don't require Covid testing or quarantine.
Remember that currently, according to the CDC, you'll be required to provide a negative Covid-19 test to return to the U.S. You should also check the U.S. State Department site for the latest travel advisories for countries you're headed to. Countries including Ukraine and Belarus have Do Not Travel advisories because of the Russian invasion in the region, so we've left them off the list.
Some of these countries require travelers to be fully vaccinated, and are indicated here. The list was updated June 27.
Albania
- 45.95% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Albania.
Austria
- 75.53% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Austria.
Belgium
- 79.50% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Belgium.
Bosnia and Herzegovina
- 28.91% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Bulgaria
- 30.32% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Bulgaria.
Croatia
- 56.73% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Croatia.
Cyprus
- 74.58% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Cyprus.
Czech Republic
- 64.95% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter the Czech Republic.
Denmark
- 83.11% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Denmark.
Estonia
- 65.12% of population has been vaccinated
- Fully vaccinated visitors from the U.S. can enter Estonia without restrictions.
Finland
- 81.41% of population has been vaccinated
- Fully vaccinated visitors from the U.S. can enter Finland without restrictions.
France
- 80.76% of population has been vaccinated
- Fully vaccinated visitors from the U.S. can enter France without restrictions.
Germany
- 77.11% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Germany.
Gibraltar
- 100.00% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Gibraltar.
Greece
- 76.36% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Greece.
Hungary
- 66.55% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Hungary.
Iceland
- 84.00% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Iceland.
Ireland
- 82.08% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Ireland.
Italy
- 84.15% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Italy.
Latvia
- 72.09% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Latvia.
Lithuania
- 72.58% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Lithuania.
Luxembourg
- 75.81% of population has been vaccinated
- Fully vaccinated visitors from the U.S. can enter Luxembourg without restrictions.
Malta
- 92.39% of population has been vaccinated
- Fully vaccinated visitors from the U.S. can enter Malta without restrictions.
Montenegro
- 46.41% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Montenegro.
Netherlands
- 74.56% of population has been vaccinated
- Fully vaccinated visitors from the U.S. can enter the Netherlands without restrictions.
North Macedonia
- 40.99% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter North Macedonia.
Norway
- 79.43% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Norway.
Poland
- 60.15% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Poland.
Romania
- 42.73% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Romania.
Serbia
- 48.81% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Serbia.
Slovakia
- 51.79% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Slovakia.
Slovenia
- 60.89% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Slovenia.
Spain
- 88.25% of population has been vaccinated
- Fully vaccinated visitors from the U.S. can enter Spain without restrictions.
Sweden
- 77.15% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Sweden.
Switzerland
- 69.84% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Switzerland.
Turkey
- 68.03% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter Turkey.
United Kingdom
- 78.54% of population has been vaccinated
- Most visitors from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, can enter the United Kingdom.
Other countries with open borders include Kosovo, Moldova, Faroe Islands and Liechtenstein. You can check the latest status of any country on Kayak's search tool and map.