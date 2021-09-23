Employers Incentivize Hiring in a Hot Jobs Market

The quick re-opening of the U.S. economy coinciding with extended unemployment benefits and a re-prioritizing of lifestyle by many workers is putting a squeeze on employers to sweeten the pot for job applicants.

Many of the nations' employers are adding more perks and bonuses to agreements with new hires and also enhancing existing benefits packages for workers.

Some of the largest, such as Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report and JBS USA are even offering to pay for college tuition for employees and even for a son or daughter.

Others are offering handsome signing bonuses and access to career-advancing company programs to encourage long-term commitment.

But while the bonuses and perks may seem to be costly to the companies' bottom lines, the incentives are still more cost-effective than across-the-board pay increases.