Earth Day 2022 Deals Happening Now

These retailers are offering some major deals in honor of Earth Day on sustainable and eco-friendly products, including mattresses, clothing, and tech.

Earth Day 2022 is here — and along with getting outside and enjoying this wonderful planet, there are also some great ways to give back. You can do just that by opting for products that use sustainable methods, and find some savings along the way.

We’re breaking down and rounding up the best products and deals to be had and listing them out here. So scroll through and keep checking back, we'll be adding more deals all day.

Earth Day 2022 Deals

Avocado: Save on Mattresses, Pillows and Bed Frames

Avocado Mattress started on a mission to make environmentally friendly mattresses both affordable and more accessible. These products are made from natural, safe and organic materials that still give you a delightful night's rest. And for Earth Day, you can save up to $800 on mattresses, score two free pillows when you get a bed and 10% off the entire site.

In honor of Earth Day, save 10% on Birthday Co’s planet-friendly candles, made from clean ingredients and packaged in a recyclable vessel. Use code EARTHDAY10 at checkout, today only. These are great gift ideas for loved ones – get a candle crafted for the day you were born, made of all-natural soy and coconut wax with a burn time of 60 to 80 hours.

BrainMD Health: 15% off Sitewide

BrainMD’s Earth Day Savings Event offers 15% off sitewide with code EARTHDAY during checkout. Free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Offer expires Apr. 24. If you’re looking for supplements, optimized for brain and body health according to the company, take a free quiz to discover why your brain type may determine the supplements you need.

Google Nest: Save on a Smart Thermostat

The entry-level Nest Thermostat is down to $99 for Earth Day and is both a tech upgrade and one that can help you reduce energy consumption. After a quick install, the Nest Thermostat can be controlled from anywhere and also intelligently adjust the temperature in your space. For instance, when you leave the house or overnight, it can automatically set the temperature to an “Eco Mode.”

Lakeside Collection: 22% Off Sitewide

Get 22% off sitewide today using code E55T52 at checkout. From bird feeders and garden spinners to beach totes and organizers, you’ll find fresh spring home and garden décor with a good deal.

Lifeproof: 20% off Select Products

In honor of “Mother Earth Day,” LifeProof is taking 20% off all products that are made from recycled plastics. The Wake Case is built from 85% ocean-based recycled plastics and features a grippy texture along the back that mimics rolling waves. It not only makes it easier to hold your device, but also provides drop protection.

Naadam: 20% off Responsibly Sourced Cashmere

While technically celebrating mothers, Naadam responsibility sources and produces luxury cashmere knitwear. In fact, they work directly with those in Mongolia to ensure sustainability and fair prices for all. Right now, you score 20% off with the code SUNSHINE.

Nimble: Save on a Wireless Charger And Wall Plug

All of Nimble’s mobile accessories are made from recycled materials or from ones that are responsibly sourced. And when your new product arrives, they include a mailer envelope to ship a piece of tech back to be recycled properly. Right now, you can save on a wireless charger made with recycled silicone and score a wall plug with it for just $37.95.

Pela Cases: Buy One, Get One 50% Off

Pela is most known for eco-friendly phone cases, and for Earth Day you can “Buy One, Get One 50% Off.” These cases are made from a proprietary Flaxstic — a blend of flax and a biopolymer that’s made from plants. Both of these come together for a fully sustainable product, and one that comes in some sweet designs and protection for your smartphone.

Stasher Bags: 25% Off Sitewide

These fun-colored bags aren’t just super functional — for storage like packing a lunch or even cooking a meal — but they’re made entirely from recycled silicone. And for Earth Day, you can score 25% off the entire site (and product line), so you can start with a single bag or opt for a pack.

The Sak: 15% Off EcoTwill Styles

Celebrate Earth Day with 15% off the sustainable EcoTwill styles by using code EARTHDAY15 at checkout. The Sak is a certified B Corp, committed to creating a positive social and environmental impact. The EcoTwill bag styles are made from recycled bottles and certified vegan, and you can see how many recycled bottles were used to make each product on the site.

Wavy: 25% Off Sitewide now through Apr. 24

Save 25% sitewide in honor of Earth Day and Wavy’s commitment to non-toxic clean products that are certified non-toxic and ultra-comfortable. Wavy was developed by Justin Min to create a chemical-free pillow designed to protect its customers and the environment. The memory foam is machine washable, and offers plant-based and vegan washes.

Woot: Save on Refurbished Amazon Devices

Instead of buying a brand new smart home gadget at full price, why not save on a refurbished model instead of sending that product to the dump? Woot is offering just that with a selection of Amazon devices. Like an Echo Show 5 for $29.99, an $11.99 Amazon Smart Plug or fill a room with music with a $19.99 Echo Dot.

W&P Designs: 20% off Sitewide

W&P Designs is working to reduce single-use plastics with its line of Porter bowls, bags and glasses which can be reused countless times. You’ll score 20% off the entire line and get a free Porter Sandwich Bag made from 100% LFGB-certified silicon.

Yala: 22% Off Sitewide now through Apr. 24

Yala is a women-owned, women-led small business. The company produces sustainable bamboo sleepwear, clothing, and bedding. No coupon necessary, this discount automatically applies at checkout. We love the high-waisted cropped bamboo and organic cotton pencil pant ($76.44, originally $98) and the silk eye pillows ($21.84, originally $28).

Earth Day 2022 Products That Give Back

Artfinder: 10 Trees Planted + 15% Off

In celebration of the diversity of life, 10 trees will be planted for every artwork sold, and you can get up to 15% off today. From photographs and oil paintings to etchings and acrylic, you can find almost any medium of artwork style at Artfinder.

Columbia: $30 Fully Compostable Tees

The “Break It Down” shirt is a very literal product. Columbia’s $30 t-shirt is made from 100% organic cotton and can be composted once you’re done with it. These shirts start at $30 for both men and women, and $1 from every sale is donated to Conservation International.

Foreo: Plant a Tree for Every Order Placed + Up to 40% Off

Foreo will plant a tree for every order placed, and today they are offering up to 41% off their famous beauty products. Check out the Luna 2 ($129, originally $169), the Issa Mini 2 toothbrush ($79, originally $99) and the Luna for men ($85, originally $129).

Nixon: Save 20% Off Recycled Ocean Plastics

The sad reality is that oceans around the planet are littered with plastics and our oceans are in desperate need of a solution. That’s why we can get behind a company creating new gear, sustainably. Nixon has created some of its favorite surf watches and backpacks with recycled materials, and is offering 20% off for Earth Day. We’re fans of the Staple ($100, originally $125) and the Gamma backpack ($68, originally $85).

Sony: Earbuds Made From Recycled Plastic

Yes, LinkBuds have a physical hole in them which makes them a little strange at first. But they’re made from recycled plastic and the packaging is entirely eco-friendly. Better yet, for $179 they offer good sound and are constantly in a transparency mode.

Ugg: Carbon-Neutral Slippers and Shoes

Ugg’s “Fluff Yeah” slipper has taken the world by storm, and the new Icon-Impact Collection builds on this in an eco-friendly way. The Fluff Yeah Terry, Fuzz Sugar Terry Cross Slide and Fuzz Sugar Terry Slide are made from Tencel Lyocell, responsible wool and feature Sugar Soles.

Urbanears: True Wireless Earbuds Made From Recycled Plastics

The latest earbuds from Urbanears -- Boo -- are constructed from 97% recycled plastics. The company says that could be anything from plastic bottles to air conditioners. It reduces the overall environmental impact of the Boo earbuds which are splash resistant and offer over four hours of playback on a single charge.

White House Black Market: Blue Jeans Go Green Denim Recycling

You can drop off any brand of previously used jeans to any participating store, and White House Black Market will recycle the denim through Cotton’s Blue Jeans Go Green (™) program. You can also shop sustainable denim styles crafted from recycled materials.

