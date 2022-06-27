We highlight the products that were popular last year, and the products you can snag that are already on sale for Prime Day 2022.

Prime Day deals are set to begin Tuesday, July 12 and continue through July 13. Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report Prime Day sales have continued to grow year after year since the first launch in July 2015. In 2021, it reached a new record high, over $11 billion U.S. dollars, 65% of which came from the United States alone according to Statista.

Now a midyear sales holiday as popular as Black Friday, shoppers will be sifting through lightning deals on everything from Amazon devices, electronics and home appliances, as well as taking advantage of everyday necessities (like batteries and cleaning supplies).

We break down what you need to know before Prime Day deals start, the products we’ll be keeping an eye on that were popular in 2021, and the products you can snag that are already on sale.

Popular Products From Prime Day 2021

Apple products were on fire last year and the AirPods family have been on sale for the last few months, indicating some new releases later this year. Now’s the time to snag some of these heavily discounted products, which are even lower now than they were during Prime Day last year.

Last year following Prime Day, the 2020 Apple iPad Air was on sale, down to $520 from $599. And the 2022 version — with the M1 chip — is currently $559, so we expect to see these prices drop even further. As for the cheapest discounted model, the 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64 GB) is currently marked down 6% ($309, originally $329).

Amazon-developed products will always see some of the steepest discounts during the now infamous annual Prime Day sale, and we expect nothing less than matching or exceeding the sale prices we saw in 2021. Here’s the device sales we are keeping our eye on during Prime Day 2022.

We saw markdowns averaging a 33% savings on some of the most popular models, including this 5.8 quart extra-large cooker that was less than $80 (down from $119.99).

If you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner and don’t mind dropping the big bucks on a reputable brand, keep an eye out for Prime Day deals for the Dyson cordless vacuums. But that’s not all they offer – there’s sure to be sales on air purifiers, fans, and haircare products as well. Last year they dropped the prices on some of their most popular vacuum cleaners by $100.

Currently 13% off, last year it was down to $99.99 and thanks to smart modes, it could help you save even more money.

Arguably the most dominant brand in the robot vacuum market, iRobot is the name that started it all. We’ll be watching to see which of the latest models see the best drops. The iRobot Roomba i3 EVO is already 15% off ($298.99, originally $349.99), but our eye is on the iRobot Roomba j7 7550 ($694, originally $799.99).

There were plenty of deals across Kasa's suite of products, from smart plugs to lightbulbs. We'll be keeping an eye on the Kasa smart plugs. These handy little products work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. This smart outlet allows you to control your smart home devices no matter where you are, especially if you’re using the app while traveling. You can schedule timers, turn off electronic home devices, set count down timers and more.

Another set of headphones we’ve tested and loved, we’ve seen the Sony WH-1000XM4 on sale for $248 in the past. We expect to see similar price drops over Prime Day, which is a steal for some of the best noise canceling headphones in the industry.

For a brand that doesn’t regularly offer steep discounts to sell product, it’s a bonus to watch out for great deals over the holidays. We’re watching the prices on some of the best sellers, including this Vitamix E310 Blender ($329.95, originally $349.95), Immersion blender ($149.95), and 12-Cup Food Processor Attachment ($158.94, originally $199.95).

New Products We Hope Will Be On Sale

Released in December 2021, this product wasn’t around for 2021 Prime Day, so we’re anticipating the best ever pricing for Prime Day 2022.

We’re keeping our eyes peeled for deals on the new 2022 Apple iPad Air, which we’ve previously reviewed and selected as our Most Powerful iPad pick. There’s five to pick from, with various levels of GB, Wi-Fi and Cellular options.

Everyday Necessities Will Be On Sale

It doesn’t need to be the most expensive home appliance or latest-generation Apple product to equal big savings. Everyday essentials are some of the most impactful lightning deals during Prime Day.

Last year we saw savings on everything from batteries and toilet paper to luxurious skincare and haircare products.

Automate your monthly expenses with the Subscribe & Save service. You can save up to 15% with automatic deliveries with no additional fees, and it’s free to cancel any time.

Prime Day Deals Already Live

Kids’ and Baby Clothing - up to 15% off

Calling all parents! Baby and toddler clothing are on sale, with adorable dresses, pajamas, shorts, and tank tops already slashed 15% off.

Men and Women’s Fashion - up to 65% off

Cheap prices don’t necessarily mean cheap quality. If you’re looking for new summer staples, check out the Amazon Essentials line, with everything from pajamas and camisoles to shirts, vests, and joggers.

Fitness Essentials - up to 15% off

If you’ve already been sweating through early summer, it’s time to stock up on fitness essentials. Check out all of your exercising needs, from sports bras and running shorts, to performance shirts and hiking

Electronic and Computer Accessories from Amazon Basics - up to 18% off

This is only the beginning of some truly epic electronics deals, but if you’re in the market for some cables, phone cases or adapters, beat the rush with this assortment already discounted.

Lighting and Home Improvement Products - up to 27% off

If you’ve been pushing off your “honey-do” list for too long, catch up with your regular home maintenance with light bulbs, outdoor string lights, garage utility hooks, and updated door handles.

Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Apparel - up to 15% off

Baby clothes, toddlers, kids and adults – it doesn’t matter the age or size, if you’re a Disney or Star Wars fan, you must check out this selection of baby clothes, pajamas, sweatshirts, and blankets.

Shoes and Accessories - up to 56% off

From boat shoes and slingback pumps to ballet flats and suede boots, there’s shoes and accessories for every season and occasion.

Summer Fashion from Amazon brands - up to 72% off

Includes dresses, men’s linen shirts, swimsuits, shorts, and more.

When is Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour sale starting Tuesday, July 12 through July 13. Last year, Prime Day was held June 21 through June 22, but has moved back to the traditional midsummer dates.

Early deals have already started, giving shoppers access to some long-running sales, especially on Amazon-produced devices and other tech.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service that gives users access to certain benefits that unsubscribed members cannot access. The service is available in 22 countries including the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, Germany.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual sales event exclusively for Amazon Prime members that offers major discounts across every major category on the site, including electronics, fashion, home and home improvement, toys and more.

What are lightning deals during Prime Day 2022?

A lightning deal is a short-term promotion of a particular product or service, limited by time or number of products available in stock. During Prime Day, lightning deals are exclusive to Prime members.

Because of the time-sensitive nature of the sales, it’s important to purchase as soon as you find something you want. You’ll see a ticker on the Today’s Deals or Prime Day deals page that will tell you what percent of the products are remaining, and how long the deal will last.

What are Prime-exclusive coupons?

First, you must be a Prime member for access to certain coupons. Prime member coupons can be digitally “clipped” to save cash at checkout. The savings may be listed as a dollar amount if it’s a flat fee savings on certain products, and other coupons can offer a percentage off.

To claim these limited time offers once you’ve clicked on the “Clip Coupon” button, add the item to your cart using the “Add to Cart” button. The offer will automatically be applied to your total at checkout.

Make Prime Day more rewarding - unlock $60 in credits

Amazon is currently offering Prime Day credits with certain experience and action offers. For example, current promotions include:

