The Best Amazon Prime Day Dyson Deals

Dyson is a trusted name in the world of vacuums and other small appliances. The company’s legacy began first with the cyclonic vacuum. Without a bag to get clogged and reduce the vacuum’s performance, the Dyson vacuum just keeps going.

From there, the company used their knowledge and engineering prowess to go on to design best-in-class air purifiers, fans, hair dryers, and lighting.

And Dyson is celebrating Prime Day with deals on some of their top selling appliances. Prime Day deals are going fast, though, so you won’t want to wait to jump on these sales.

If you don’t have pets or are looking to save a few more bucks, the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin High Performance Vacuum could fit your needs. And at 24% off, it can also fit your budget. It’s highly rated with 4.6 out of 5 stars from Amazon reviewers.

The Multi Floor Origin includes a HEPA filter to expel clean air into the room while you vacuum. And it comes with an instant-release high-reach wand for convenient cleaning of hard-to-reach spaces, Dyson’s legendary ball technology for maneuverability, and a handy stair tool.

If you need a lightweight vacuum for a second floor of your home or for a small apartment, the Cyclone V10 Animal delivers the features of their larger ball models in the convenience and streamlined size of a stick vacuum. Designed to remove 25% more dust than its predecessor, the V10 garnered 4.5 stars on Amazon, with 80% 5-star ratings.

The V10 comes with four cleaning tools and a battery that lasts up to 60 minutes between charges.

Save big and stay cool with the Dyson Cool tower fan. Dyson’s unique technology creates a powerful stream of air with no spinning blades. Which means it’s safer around kids and there are no blades to capture and circulate dust.

The included remote control gives you access to 10 precise airflow settings. Amazon customers gave this 4.5 out of 5 stars.

This appliance takes the place of three appliances: a heater, a fan, and an air purifier. Plus, you can save more than $50 on it during Prime Day. With 4.4 out of 5 stars, a lot of customers clearly feel like reviewer “orangeblood12C,” who writes, “Expensive I know but worth every penny!”

The product also received a Quietmark accreditation and is certified Asthma and Allergy Friendly. Plus with WiFi capabilities, this works with Amazon Alexa and for control via the companion Android or iOS app. It can even deliver air quality reports through that app.

