TheStreet home
PERSONAL FINANCE
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search

Ditch the Crowds at One of These 25 Emerging Travel Spots

From beaches to northern lights, hiking, history, scenic beauty and exotic wildlife, there's a vacation destination for just about anyone on this list of under-the-radar places to go.
Author:
Publish date:

Europe is opening its borders to vaccinated travelers, and U.S. citizens can expect to be added to the EU's list of safe countries soon. With some restrictions, Americans can also travel to the U.K., Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, the Caribbean, and many other places. The Olympics are scheduled to be on, but foreign visitors are not allowed in Japan, and Australia is very restricted.

These are some of the places on this list of under-the-radar destinations you might want to consider if you want to avoid the crowds in a resurgence of travel after more than a year of shutdowns and shelter-in-place. 

With antsy humans eager to hit the road and the skies, the hassles are still plentiful. COVID restrictions are still out there -- testing, proof of vaccination or health insurance may be required to enter some countries. Security lines at airports are long, hotels are understaffed, rental cars are expensive and scarce, and many airport restaurants are still closed, according to the Wall St. Journal.

This list of TripAdvisor’s emerging destinations -- which includes some spots in the U.S. -- offers some hope of avoiding the most crowded places by culling listings for destinations that savvy travelers scoped out, mostly during the pandemic. TripAdvisor goes by the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings on the site, gathered over a 12-month period. Don't jump on a plane until you've researched the restrictions in any destination.

This rugged Caribbean island has a distinctly French air, with cuisine influenced by both French and West Indian culture.&nbsp;The largest town, Fort-de-France, has steep hills and narrow streets. Mount Pelee, which destroyed the city of St. Pierre in 1902, dominates the island. Pictured is the town of Les Trois-Ilets.

1. Martinique

This rugged Caribbean island has a distinctly French air, with cuisine influenced by both French and West Indian culture. The largest town, Fort-de-France, has steep hills and narrow streets. Mount Pelee, which destroyed the city of St. Pierre in 1902, dominates the island. Pictured is the town of Les Trois-Ilets.

1 / 30
Boeing Lead
INVESTING

Boeing Gains as U.S., EU Move to End 17-Year Dispute Over Aircraft Subsidies

Sage Therapeutics Lifts Investor Spirits With Sliver of Depression Drug Data
INVESTING

Sage Therapeutics Plunges After Depression Drug-Trial Results

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Steady Into Fed Meeting: Boeing Gains on Trade Dispute Hopes

Boeing Lead
MARKETS

Boeing, MicroStrategy, Corsair, Federal Reserve: 5 Things You Must Know

Freeport-McMoRan, Apple Hospitality REIT, Abbott Laboratories: 'Mad Money' Lightning Round
INVESTING

Freeport McMoRan Shares Slide as Copper Prices Slump to 7-Week Lows

ev electric charge road drive bmw shutterstock
PERSONAL FINANCE

How to Buy an Electric Car and Get the Best Deal

Bitcoin Rides Wave With Gold As Covid-19 Relief Cash Unleashed By Central Banks Sparks Search For Speculative And Safe Haven Assets
INVESTING

MicroStrategy Boosts Reign as Biggest Corporate Bitcoin Holder

CPI Consumer Price Index Grocery Shopping Lead
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: FAANG, Microsoft, PayPal