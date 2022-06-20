Save Big During Samsung's Week Long Discover Sales Event

This week you can save big on Samsung TVs, Galaxy tablets or phones, earbuds, and appliances. Jacob Krol/TheStreet

We're still a few weeks away from Amazon Prime Day, but Samsung is wasting no time and ushering in a week-long sales event that starts today, June 20, 2022. Discover Samsung is in full force and offering deals across phones, TVs, computers, appliances, and earbuds.

And here is the scoop on how to save the most during this seven-day sale events. Each day, (SSNLF) will roll out new discounts on various products, but some are limited and only available for 24 hours each day. You can also opt for a built-by-Samsung bundle, which pairs devices together and takes a discount off the top. Or pair two or more products of your choosing together for 10% savings off the top.

So if you've been eyeing a Galaxy S22 phone, a Frame TV, or even an ultra-functional Freestyle projector, this week might be the best time to shop. Read on for our favorite deals from the Discover Samsung event.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Deal of the Day: Galaxy S22 Ultra

Monday's deal is a rare discount on the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra when you trade in a device. This 6.8-inch smartphone usually starts at $1,299, but Samsung is taking up to $150 off depending on the storage amount and up to an additional $1,000 off when trading in an eligible device. That means you could get an S22 Ultra for as low as $449.99.

And the Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the market's most capable and feature-filled smartphones. It's running the latest version of Android and powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor -- meaning that nearly any task will run smoothly. And since it has an integrated S-Pen, you can easily pop it out to jot down a note or even sketch something. There are also three cameras in the main module on the back, including a 100x Space Zoom lens.

Later this week, Samsung will discount its 75-inch Neo QLED 4K TV, the Bespoke AirDresser, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy tab S8 Ultra.

Ever wanted to cast a screen anywhere or want to live out your TikTok dreams of projecting a scene in your room? Samsung's Freestyle projector lets you do that in an ultra-portable build. Weighing in at just a few pounds, this smart projector can produce up to a 100-inch 4K screen on almost any surface. It's typically $800, but right now, it's $100 off at just $799.99. Better yet, if you want to save on two screens, you can get The Freestyle for as low as $300 when purchasing a 65-inch Frame or Neo QLED TV.

Samsung is also discounting its 85-inch QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV on June 20, 2022. It's best for someone who wants a supersized, sharp, vibrant picture. It's $2,400 off at just $2,599, which is a significant savings. And if you're after an OLED, Samsung is discounting its 2022 55-inch model to just $2,099 from $2,199.

You can see the full collection of home entertainment deals here.

In addition to the savings on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung is bundling the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a pair of Buds Pro. You'll also get an immediate memory upgrade (128GB to 256GB or 256GB to 512GB) after a quick $100 discount. Samsung's Tab S8 Ultra is a 14.6-inch Android tablet designed equally for entertainment and productivity. When you also factor in a trade-in, you could get the Tab S8 Ultra and the earbuds for as low as $530.

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook Go -- a portable 14-inch laptop -- is $50 off at just $249.99, from $299.99 today as well. Those looking for more features and a sleeker design can score a Galaxy Chromebook for $570 off at $429.

You can see all of the phones, tablets, smartwatches, computers, and earbuds on sale during Discover Samsung here.

While a vertical TV in your fridge isn't necessary, it is pretty handy. You can reduce clutter from magnets by displaying photos or a reminder note on the screen, discovering new recipes, and even ordering groceries from the fridge itself. And for today only, you can get a Family Hub Bespoke 4-Door Refrigerator for $1,500 off at $2,999. And thanks to its bespoke, you can swap out the colors for the doors and drawers down the line. You'll even score free installation with the purchase. And if you'd rather have a fridge with no screen, the Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator is $1,000 off at $2,299.

Discover Samsung's bundles also deliver a bit more savings on appliances. For instance, you can pair a Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum with the JetBot AI+ Robot Vacuum -- which could pair together to be a cleaning powerhouse -- for $250 off at just $1,399. You can pair two products of your choice to score 10% off the total.

You can save $100 off today on the 32-inch Odyssey G35T Gaming Monitor. That brings the cost down to $229.99; so whether you're a gamer or not, this will upgrade your desk setup. It boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, minimal bezels, and a full 32-inches of screen real estate. And if you want a larger 49-inch screen, Samsung's curved QHD CRG9 is $250 off at $949.99.

You can also save on Samsung Smart M8, a monitor, and smart TV in one. It's a 32-inch 4K UHD screen that's plug and play via USB-C with any laptop or desktop and features a Tizen interface for streaming TV shows or movies. It’s $100 off at just $629.99.

And as with other categories, you can see all the monitors discounted here.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.