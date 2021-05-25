Discounts and Deals for Military and Veterans on Memorial Day

Although Memorial Day is associated with sales and the kick-off to the summer season, it really is a day of remembrance for those who have died in active military service. Memorial Day weekend also closes out National Military Appreciation Month. Throughout May veterans, servicemembers, and their families are offered numerous discounts and sales in addition to the many discounts available throughout the entire year. Here are just some of the discounts available, many with extra perks added for Memorial Day.

Home improvement stores: In addition to their year-round military discount, Lowe’s (LOW) - Get Report is offering veterans and military personnel 10% off throughout the month of May.

Home Depot (HD) - Get Report is offering a 10% in-store discount to all military veterans on Memorial Day and a year-round 10% discount is offered at participating locations to reservists, active duty personnel, and retired or disabled veterans.

Dell: Dell (DELL) - Get Report is offering military members a 10% discount off of select Dell and Alienware electronics and PCs. Ask about any open-boxed items to see if you could get an additional discount.

Footwear and apparel: Active duty military, veterans, retired members (including US Armed Forces, Reservists, and National Guard), and registered dependents can enjoy 10% off of online orders at Zappos. Save your receipts, Zappos offers an excellent return and exchange policy of up to one year.

Asics (ASCCY) also offers a discount on full-priced online Asics products. Military, first responders and medical professionals can receive 40% off. HYLETE offers military, veterans and first responders 30% off athletic apparel.

Mobile phones: At T-Mobile, (TMUS) - Get Report military members and their families get discounted rates for the first phone line and half off additional phone lines. The deal allows for up to six lines. See if there are any Memorial Day sales that you can combine with the military discounted rate.

Mental health awareness: Since May is Mental Health Awareness Month, the Military Health System (MHS) is showing their support by promoting their “What Works for Me” campaign wherein service members, providers, and other members of the military community will share what tools they use to support their own mental health. In addition to stimulating conversations between service members and health care workers, the campaign also emphasizes the importance of behavioral health care services and the effectiveness of evidence-based treatment (which is available to all service members and their families in the MHS).

Free admission to local attractions and businesses during Memorial Day weekend: Keep your eye out for special deals over Memorial Day weekend as many of your local restaurants, museums, concert venues, theme parks, zoos, aquariums, parks, and events may offer free admission and discounts to military members as well as their families and dependents. Local attractions and businesses often provide free admission to active duty military and veterans as well, so be sure to call ahead to confirm any potential offers.

Sea World, Busch Gardens, and Sesame Place: (SEAS) - Get Report Active duty military are entitled to one free admission a year per member plus three dependents through the Waves of Honor Program. In order to receive the discount, you must provide registration and verification through ID.me and a valid military ID must be presented at the gate upon entry. Offers and Covid-19 health regulations vary by location, so check beforehand for the most up-to-date information in your area. Certain attractions such as Sea World offer special ticket pricing (including 50% off per ticket for up to four tickets for a single day admission) to veterans and retirees.

Jeanette Pavini is an Emmy Award winning journalist specializing in consumer news and protection. She is the author of “The Joy of $aving: Money Lessons I Learned From My Italian-American Father & 20 Years as a Consumer Reporter.” Jeanette is a regular contributor to TheStreet. Her work includes reporting for CBS, MarketWatch, WSJ Sunday, and USA Today. Jeanette has contributed to “The Today Show” and a variety of other media outlets. You can follow her moneysaving tips on Facebook: Jeanette Pavini: The Joy of $aving Community. Find links to her social media and her book at JeanettePavini.com.