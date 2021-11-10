In honor of both Veterans Day and National Family Caregivers Month, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation is giving the gift of time to those who are currently caring for a veteran or military member.

Known for their support of military caregivers across the U.S., the Elizabeth Dole Foundation aims to lessen the domestic and financial burdens that fall on the shoulders of the people who care for America’s injured, ill, or otherwise wounded service members and veterans on the home front.

As these caregivers work hard to maintain an income flexible enough to cover a broad range of costs (including legal fees, household bills, and childcare), self-care often falls by the wayside. That’s why the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, AARP and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation have partnered through the Respite Relief program to provide caregivers 35 hours of caregiving support—free. In conjunction with CareLinx home care providers, the Respite Relief program can help with meal prep, housekeeping, grocery shopping, organization, as well as even offer medication reminders and companionship for your Veteran.

“Across the country, more than 5.5 million veteran and military family caregivers have been caring for loved ones through the Covid-19 pandemic, taking on more responsibilities along with increased worry, stress, and anxiety,” said AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins earlier this year. “AARP is heartened to collaborate with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to help communicate the support available to these hidden heroes. Respite relief can help lighten that emotional burden for veteran and military caregivers.”

At present, more than 22,000 hours of free respite have been delivered to over 1,600 caregivers. To take advantage of this program, all caregivers need to do is fill out a quick online application and then CareLinx will match them with a care provider that is tailored to their specific needs.

Discounts and Savings for Veterans

Restaurants, retail chains, and local businesses across the country are celebrating Veterans Day by offering veterans and active-duty military a week of special deals.

Starting as early as Nov. 7 and running through Nov. 14, veterans and their families can find endless ways to save on both necessities and fun activities— including free or reduced admission to aquariums, zoos and wildlife parks.

While certain big box stores (such as Staples and Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report) will offer a range of savings all week, veterans and military members will be able to enjoy a bevy of savings ranging from 10% off select purchases to entirely free haircuts, meals, coffee and car washes on Thursday, Nov. 11.

For the most part, veterans and active-duty military will have to provide valid military ID in order to redeem these deals. However, companies like Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report offer military personnel, veterans, and their families longer-term benefits programs that require a brief eligibility check before registering.

For a complete list of this year’s national discounts and free services, including free or reduced price activities, hotels, and more, visit MilitaryBenefits.info.

