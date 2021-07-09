TheStreet home
Denny's: America's Diner Since 1953
Denny’s: America’s Diner Since 1953

The Staying Power of Denny's - America’s Diner Since 1953

COVID has taken its toll on some restaurant stocks. Denny's Corporation ( (DENN) - Get Report) was no exception. In 2020, It was one of many restaurants forced to serve up heaping helpings of stock to survive.  At last check, the stock was trading at $15.67.

As reopenings continue, we'll find soon find out how the company faired during the pandemic. Denny's quarterly earnings are scheduled for July 27th.  Denny's Corp. is one of the largest restaurant groups, operating a slew of moderately priced restaurants including Denny's, Hardee's, and El Pollo Loco.  We could find out when they report earnings on July 27th.

Denny's History

In 1953, Harold Butler and Richard Jezak founded Danny’s Donuts in Lakewood, CA.  Danny’s became Denny’s to avoid confusion with Coffee Dan’s in 1961.  The chain went international in 1967.

Fortune Magazine ranked Denny’s #1 on the list of “America’s 50 Best Companies for Minorities” in 2000.  In 2010, Denny's expanded substantially at Pilot Flying J branded truck stop locations.  In 2014, Denny's opened its first location in New York City.  

The restaurant chain launched its online ordering platform in 2017.  Denny’s began focusing on growth after several closings at the height of Covid-19.  “We have a lot of training to do to get back to full capacity. Things are dramatically improving.” John Miller, Denny’s CEO 

