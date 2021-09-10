Are Bitcoins Taxed? A Guide to Capital Gains and Losses

The IRS considers cryptocurrency to be property, and capital gains and losses need to be reported.

"If you make a purchase in bitcoin, you will recognize a gain or a loss," said Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and TurboTax Tax Expert ( (INTU) - Get Intuit Inc. (INTU) Report). "And that will be based on the fair market value of whatever you're receiving."

Frequently Asked Cryptocurrency Tax Questions: