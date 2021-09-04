Covid-19 Vaccination Rates in the 30 Largest Countries

Here's how many people are vaccinated against Covid-19 in the 30 most populated countries in the world.

Worldwide, about a third of the population has received at least one of the 5 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccines that have been administered, and 24.6% is fully vaccinated.

About a quarter of the population in Asia is fully vaccinated, and in Europe it’s about 46% as of Aug. 23, according to Our World in Data.

In the U.S., 51% of the population is fully vaccinated, with just over 9% partially.

But the slow rollout of vaccines in much of the world comes at a price. Countries that do not have 60% of their population vaccinated by the middle of next year will register gross domestic product losses totaling $2.3 trillion by 2025, according to a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Some smaller countries are nailing it: The UAE is over 84%, Portugal is at 81%, Iceland at 81% (as of Aug. 6.) Denmark is at 75%, and Finland and Norway are over 70% vaccinated. In Canada, the vaccination rate is 73% and in Saudi Arabia, 62%.

Wealthy countries have administered 100 times as many coronavirus vaccines as poorer economies, the Economist report says. According to the New York Times, 82% of vaccines worldwide have been administered in high- and upper-middle-income countries, and just 0.3% have been administered in low-income countries. In India, the second largest country in the world, just about 9.4% of people were vaccinated as of Aug. 23, with another 23% partially vaccinated.

Here are the vaccination rates of the most populated countries in the world, as of Aug. 23, according to Our World in Data. The numbers include both fully and partially vaccinated. For some countries the data dates back to earlier in August. Populations are from Worldometer.