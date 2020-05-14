The Countries With the Most Doctors

Does your doctor seem busy? In 2018, about 40% of U.S. doctors saw between 11 and 20 patients a day, and 42% saw more than that, with a handful of American doctors seeing as many as 50 to 60, or even more, patients a day, according to Statista.

On average, U.S. doctors work 51 hours a week and see 20 patients a day. A primary care doctor’s total number of patients is probably somewhere around 1,800 to 2,000, according to the American Association for Physician Leadership, which says this number has improved in recent years thanks to advances in technology and team support.

This list shows the number of physicians per 1,000 population in 30 countries, from most to least. Because doctors work in different fields, the number of patients can vary widely depending on their specialty. Based on a list by TownCharts.com, using data from the CIA World Factbook, these are the countries with the most physicians per 1,000 people.