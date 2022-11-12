Skip to main content
Countries With the Fastest Internet

Countries With the Fastest Internet

The internet keeps getting faster, and much of society relies on it. These are the countries with the fastest internet speeds.

The internet keeps getting faster, and much of society relies on it. These are the countries with the fastest internet speeds.

How fast is your internet? Do you get a million gigabits a second? Probably not, but could you?

Scientists recently broke a speed record sending 1.8 petabits of information between a laser and a single optical chip system in one second. That amount, well over a million gigabits, is more than twice the amount of internet traffic the world transmits in one second, according to PC.

What the heck is a petabit? It has nothing to do with pocket bread. It’s 1,000 terabits, a million gigabits, or in layman's terms, the data equivalent of about 250,000 movies, according to Dropbox, which says one terabit holds 250 movies.

There are 307 million internet users in the U.S., about 91.8% penetration, according to Statista, and there are 282 million mobile internet users. The most popular uses of the internet in the U.S. last year were texting, email, social networks, financial services, shopping and consumer services, watching videos, video calls, and streaming music, radio, and podcasts, according to Statista.

When you get mad at your internet for being slow, you want to blame your internet provider, so you check your internet speed.

This list of countries with the fastest internet comes from the Speedtest Global Index, which compares internet speed data from around the world based on the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people who are probably mad at their internet provider.

The index shows which countries have the fastest internet speeds, both mobile and fixed. Speedtest only includes countries that have at least 300 unique user test results for mobile or fixed broadband in the reported month.

Here are the 15 countries with the fastest median fixed broadband speeds, followed by those with the fastest median mobile speed in September 2022.

Countries With the Fastest Mobile Internet Speeds

1 norway bergen sh

1. Norway

Median mbps (megabits per second): 126.94

Globally, the median mobile speed was 33.17 Mbps download, and 9.03 upload.

2 uae dubai internet city sh

2. United Arab Emirates

Median mbps: 126.85

3 doha qatar sh

3. Qatar

Median mbps: 124.29

4 shanghai china sh

4. China

Median mbps: 116.42

5 amsterdam netherlands sh

5. Netherlands

Median mbps: 105.52

15 denmark copenhagen royal library univ of copenhagen sh

6. Denmark

Median mbps: 105.40

18 Lotte World Tower Seoul skorea sh

7. South Korea

Median mbps: 104.81

16 Sofia, Bulgaria sh

8. Bulgaria

Median mbps: 103.90

12 saudi arabia riyadh sh

9. Saudi Arabia

Median mbps: 97.15

1 Kuwait city sh

10. Kuwait

Median mbps: 95.04

11 brunei sh

11. Brunei

Median mbps: 90.45

australia sydney sh

12. Australia

Median mbps: 88.82

7 bahrain sh

13. Bahrain

Median mbps: 83.13

6 luxembourg ciwoa : Shutterstock

14. Luxembourg

Median mbps: 82.88

1b zermatt switzerland sh

15. Switzerland

Median mbps: 81.95

Countries With the Fastest Fixed Internet Speeds

24 santiago chile Jose Luis Stephens : Shutterstock

1. Chile

Median mbps: 217.43

Globally, the median fixed broadband download speed was 71.39 mbps, and upload speed was 30.64.

singapore sh

2. Singapore

Median mbps: 215.83

18 beijing china sh

3. China

Median mbps: 196.00

15 Thailand bangkok artapartment : Shutterstock

4. Thailand

Median mbps: 195.22

hong kong sh

5. Hong Kong (SAR)

Median mbps: 186.02

23 japan PixHound : Shutterstock.

6. Japan

Median mbps: 172.94

Apple Just Opened Its Most Ambitious Store Ever: Photos

7. United States

Median mbps: 172.30

6 denmark copenhagen sh

8. Denmark

Median mbps: 171.59

4 macau china sh

9. Macau (SAR)

Median mbps: 158.71

madrid spain sh

10. Spain

Median mbps: 154.73

26 Brasov romania sh

11. Romania

Median mbps: 147.79

8 civil transportation Dubai UAE Funny Solution Studio : Shutterstock.

12. United Arab Emirates

Median mbps: 146.68

1a zermatt switzerland sh

13. Switzerland

Median mbps: 136.05

21 france paris sh

14. France

Median mbps: 133.79

18b Christchurch new zealand sh

15. New Zealand

Median mbps: 131.08

You can read about the methodology for this ranking at Speedtest.net.