Despite the constant barrage of data about those who have contracted or died from COVID-19, there's good news on the growing number of people who have officially recovered.

Despite the gruesome numbers, the vast majority of people who contract COVID-19 survive it. But doctors and scientists aren't sure yet if those who recover from the disease remain immune.

And what is "recovered," anyway? Certain criteria must be met for a patient to be considered officially recovered. They must show an improvement in symptoms, be fever free for three days, and test negative twice for the coronavirus, with the tests taken at least 24 hours apart, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The U.S. still tops the list for new cases, total cases, and total deaths of all countries in the world, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Center. The U.S. has also administered the most tests in the world -- about 14.7 million -- but ranks below the top 30 nations in the world for most testing per million people. Taking small countries like Malta, Iceland, and Luxembourg out of the equation, the U.S. is testing at a lower rate than several countries, including Russia, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Portugal, U.K., Australia, and Austria. Only Spain, Qatar and Bahrain have higher cases per million than the U.S. (excluding the small countries like Vatican City, Andorra, and Luxembourg.)

As of May 25, of 229 countries, the total cases globally were 5,435,789, total deaths 345,442 and 2,188,200 recovered.

The U.K. is not on this list because it does not publish data for recovered cases, but ranks No. 4 for most cases, behind the U.S., Brazil and Russia, and second for deaths only behind the U.S.

This ranking is based on recovered cases figures from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus research center, as of May 25.

These are the countries with the most recovered cases of Covid-19: