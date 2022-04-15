The Countries With the Most Economic Freedom
Do you live in a free society? Individuals with economic freedom are free to choose, trade, and cooperate with others, and compete as they see fit, and their actions do not violate those same rights of others, according to the Fraser Institute.
History suggests that countries with more economic freedom grow faster, writes economist Pierre Lemieux and policy analyst Alexandre Moreau for the Canadian independent think tank MEI. And those with less economic freedom sometimes don’t grow at all.
In its annual Index of Economic Freedom, the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank in Washington, D.C., compares the economic freedom of countries around the world based on the idea that economic freedom is strongly associated with healthier societies, cleaner environments, greater per-capita wealth, human development, democracy, and poverty elimination.
The index measures economic freedom and ranks the countries based on 12 factors:
TheStreet Recommends
- Rule of law (property rights, government integrity, judicial effectiveness)
- Government size (government spending, tax burden, fiscal health)
- Regulatory efficiency (business freedom, labor freedom, monetary freedom)
- Open markets (trade freedom, investment freedom, financial freedom.)
Each of the 12 factors is graded on a scale of 0 to 100, where 100 is best. A country’s overall score is derived by averaging these 12 economic metrics, with equal weight being given to each. Most of the data covers the second half of 2020 through the first half of 2021.
According to the index, these are the countries with the most economic freedom.
These are the eight countries considered 'free,' with a score of 80-100:
1. Singapore
- Overall score: 84.4
- Property rights: 94.4
- Tax burden: 90.5
- Government spending: 90.1
- Business freedom: 83.1
- Financial freedom: 80
Singapore, with the highest overall score, also ranks No. 1 for trade freedom. Trade freedom measures the extent of tariff and non-tariff barriers that affect imports and exports of goods and services.
2. Switzerland
- Overall score: 84.2
- Property rights: 95.2
- Tax burden: 70.1
- Government spending: 67.2
- Business freedom: 84.3
- Financial freedom: 90
Switzerland ranks No.1 for judicial effectiveness, and, along with Australia, has the highest score for financial freedom. Financial freedom is an indicator of banking efficiency as well as a measure of independence from government control and interference in the financial sector. State ownership of banks and other financial institutions such as insurers and capital markets reduces competition, the report says.
3. Ireland
- Overall score: 82.0
- Property rights: 92.6
- Tax burden: 76.5
- Government spending: 79.9
- Business freedom: 87.2
- Financial freedom: 70
4. NewZealand
- Overall score: 80.6
- Property rights: 8.2
- Tax burden: 70.8
- Government spending: 53.5
- Business freedom: 81.3
- Financial freedom: 80
5. Luxembourg
- Overall score: 80.6
- Property rights: 97.4
- Tax burden: 64.1
- Government spending: 41.5
- Business freedom: 89.3
- Financial freedom: 80
Luxembourg ranks highest for investment freedom. Many countries impose a variety of restrictions on foreign and domestic investment, including restricting access to foreign exchange, restrictions on payments, transfers, and capital transactions, or closing certain industries to foreign investment, the report says.
6. Taiwan
- Overall score: 80.1
- Property rights: 81.3
- Tax burden: 79.2
- Government spending: 90.7
- Business freedom: 84.3
- Financial freedom: 60
7. Estonia
- Overall score: 80.0
- Property rights: 91.5
- Tax burden: 81.1
- Government spending: 48.4
- Business freedom: 86.9
- Financial freedom: 70
These 22 countries are ‘mostly free,’ with a score of 70-79.9:
8. Netherlands
- Overall score: 79.5
- Property rights: 96.2
- Tax burden: 51.2
- Government spending: 45.4
- Business freedom: 88.1
- Financial freedom: 80
9. Finland
- Overall score: 78.3
- Property rights: 100.0
- Tax burden: 68.4
- Government spending: 10.7
- Business freedom: 88.7
- Financial freedom: 80
Finland ranks No. 1 for property rights.
10. Denmark
- Overall score: 78.0
- Property rights: 98.6
- Tax burden: 42.3
- Government spending: 21.1
- Business freedom: 89.0
- Financial freedom: 80
Denmark ranks No.1 for government integrity. The score for this component is derived by averaging scores for perceptions of corruption, risk of bribery, and control of corruption including “capture” of the state by elites and private interests.
11. Sweden
- Overall score: 77.9
- Property rights: 97.3
- Tax burden: 44.9
- Government spending: 26.4
- Business freedom: 84.6
- Financial freedom: 80
12. Australia
- Overall score: 77.7
- Property rights: 91.7
- Tax burden: 62.5
- Government spending: 51.6
- Business freedom: 84.6
- Financial freedom: 90
Australia, along with Switzerland, has the highest score for financial freedom.
13. Iceland
- Overall score: 77.0
- Property rights: 97.1
- Tax burden: 72.9
- Government spending: 36.8
- Business freedom: 83.3
- Financial freedom: 70
14. Norway
- Overall score: 76.9
- Property rights: 99.6
- Tax burden: 56.4
- Government spending: 19.5
- Business freedom: 91.4
- Financial freedom: 60
Norway ranks first for business freedom. This component measures the extent to which a country’s regulatory and infrastructure environments constrain the efficient operation of businesses.
15. Canada
- Overall score: 76.6
- Property rights: 89.5
- Tax burden: 75.7
- Government spending: 39.6
- Business freedom: 78.8
- Financial freedom: 80
16. Germany
- Overall score: 76.1
- Property rights: 95.7
- Tax burden: 59.9
- Government spending: 34.5
- Business freedom: 87.2
- Financial freedom: 70
17. Lithuania
- Overall score: 75.8
- Property rights: 88.6
- Tax burden: 84.54
- Government spending: 59.9
- Business freedom: 87.3
- Financial freedom: 70
18. Latvia
- Overall score: 74.8
- Property rights: 88.5
- Tax burden: 76.4
- Government spending: 53.2
- Business freedom: 81.9
- Financial freedom: 60
19. South Korea
- Overall score: 74.6
- Property rights: 90.5
- Tax burden: 60.4
- Government spending: 84.5
- Business freedom: 84.8
- Financial freedom: 60
20. Chile
- Overall score: 74.4
- Property rights: 73.0
- Tax burden: 72.4
- Government spending: 78.1
- Business freedom: 76.2
- Financial freedom: 70
21. CzechRepublic
- Overall score: 74.4
- Property rights: 88.8
- Tax burden: 78.9
- Government spending: 44.7
- Business freedom: 80.6
- Financial freedom: 80
22. Austria
- Overall score: 73.8
- Property rights: 98.4
- Tax burden: 45.5
- Government spending: 20.3
- Business freedom: 82.3
- Financial freedom: 70
Austria ranks second overall, and first on this list, for monetary freedom. Monetary freedom combines a measure of inflation with an assessment of various government activities that distort prices. Price stability without microeconomic intervention is the ideal state for the free market, the report says.
23. Cyprus
- Overall score: 72.9
- Property rights: 85.6
- Tax burden: 80.3
- Government spending: 44.3
- Business freedom: 74.9
- Financial freedom: 60
24. United Kingdom
- Overall score: 72.7
- Property rights: 96.2
- Tax burden: 65.4
- Government spending: 46.3
- Business freedom: 79.1
- Financial freedom: 80
25. United States
- Overall score: 72.1
- Property rights: 95.7
- Tax burden: 75.9
- Government spending: 54.5
- Business freedom: 87.5
- Financial freedom: 80
26. Georgia
- Overall score: 71.8
- Property rights: 63.8
- Tax burden: 89.1
- Government spending: 72.7
- Business freedom: 74.1
- Financial freedom: 70
27. Malta
- Overall score: 71.5
- Property rights: 87.8
- Tax burden: 69.0
- Government spending: 54.6
- Business freedom: 75.5
- Financial freedom: 50
28. Barbados
- Overall score: 71.3
- Property rights: 72.6
- Tax burden: 80.6
- Government spending: 70.8
- Business freedom: 64.7
- Financial freedom: 60
29. Bulgaria
- Overall score: 71.0
- Property rights: 77.3
- Tax burden: 93.9
- Government spending: 60.5
- Business freedom: 72.1
- Financial freedom: 60
30. Mauritius
- Overall score: 70.9
- Property rights: 85.6
- Tax burden: 91.3
- Government spending: 73.4
- Business freedom: 72.0
- Financial freedom: 70
Some of the countries that rank at the bottom include North Korea (last), Venezuela, Cuba, Sudan and Zimbabwe. Countries that were not rated primarily due to lack of data were: Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Lichtenstein.
See how other countries rank and explore the full report at Heritage.org.