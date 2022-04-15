Do you live in a free society? Individuals with economic freedom are free to choose, trade, and cooperate with others, and compete as they see fit, and their actions do not violate those same rights of others, according to the Fraser Institute.

History suggests that countries with more economic freedom grow faster, writes economist Pierre Lemieux and policy analyst Alexandre Moreau for the Canadian independent think tank MEI. And those with less economic freedom sometimes don’t grow at all.

In its annual Index of Economic Freedom, the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank in Washington, D.C., compares the economic freedom of countries around the world based on the idea that economic freedom is strongly associated with healthier societies, cleaner environments, greater per-capita wealth, human development, democracy, and poverty elimination.

The index measures economic freedom and ranks the countries based on 12 factors:

Rule of law (property rights, government integrity, judicial effectiveness)

Government size (government spending, tax burden, fiscal health)

Regulatory efficiency (business freedom, labor freedom, monetary freedom)

Open markets (trade freedom, investment freedom, financial freedom.)

Each of the 12 factors is graded on a scale of 0 to 100, where 100 is best. A country’s overall score is derived by averaging these 12 economic metrics, with equal weight being given to each. Most of the data covers the second half of 2020 through the first half of 2021.

According to the index, these are the countries with the most economic freedom.