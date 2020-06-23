The Countries With the Highest CO2 Emissions

Despite a sudden drop in pollution emissions during the weeks when most of humanity was in coronavirus shutdown, the overall rise of carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere continues unabated.

A report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in early June said that atmospheric carbon dioxide measured at the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii reached a seasonal peak of 417.1 parts per million for 2020 in May, the highest monthly reading ever recorded. The observatory is a benchmark sampling location for CO2, because it is ideally situated for sampling well-mixed air undisturbed by the influence of local pollution sources.

“The buildup of CO2 is a bit like trash in a landfill,” said geochemist Ralph Keeling, who runs the Scripps Oceanography program at Mauna Loa. “As we keep emitting, it keeps piling up. The crisis has slowed emissions, but not enough to show up perceptibly at Mauna Loa.”

Global carbon dioxide emissions were 36.6 billion metric tons in 2018, about double what it was just 40 years before, and about 10 times the emissions of 100 years ago.

Which countries produce the most CO2 emissions? Using data from the Global Carbon Atlas and Our World in Data, these are the annual territorial emissions of CO2 from fossil fuels and cement in 2018. We included the total emissions from international aviation and shipping, which falls between No. 5 and No. 6 on this list, at 1.15 billion metric tons of CO2.

These are the countries that emit the most carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.