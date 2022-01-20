Skip to main content
The Countries That Have Contributed Most to Global Warming

The Countries That Have Contributed Most to Global Warming

Which countries have contributed the largest share of global CO2 emissions since 1750?

Lewis Hine/ National Child Labor Committee collection, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division

Which countries have contributed the largest share of global CO2 emissions since 1750?

Before 1750, carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel combustion were negligible. The world’s first industrialized nation, the United Kingdom, became the world's first CO2 emitter in the mid-1700s, when industrialization began.

Since then, cumulative CO2 emissions in the world total more than 1.5 trillion metric tons, 3,600 times more than in 1751, according to Our World in Data, and enough to significantly warm the planet. Of that, the U.K. has emitted 78.16 billion metric tons, about 4.61% of the global total. The U.S., however, is responsible for nearly 25% of the global cumulative total, more than any other country in the world, and twice more than China, the world’s second largest national contributor, according to Our World in Data. As a region, Europe is also historically a large contributor, at 22% of the cumulative total. It’s only over the past 50 years that growth in South America, Asia and Africa have increased these regions’ share of total contribution.

These are the countries that have contributed the largest share of global CO2 emissions since 1750, or the year that historical data was first available, (which is indicated for each) according to Our World in Data.

1 usa nyc port sh

1. United States

Since: 1800

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 416.72 billion metric tons

Global share: 24.56%

2 china port shipping sh

2. China

Since: 1899

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 235.56 billion metric tons

Global share: 13.89%

3 russia sh

3. Russia

Since: 1830

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 115.34 billion metric tons

Global share: 6.80%

4 hamburg germany sh

4. Germany

Since: 1792

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 92.64 billion metric tons

Global share: 5.46%

5 london england uk sh

5. United Kingdom

Since: 1750

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 78.16 billion metric tons

Global share: 4.61%

6 tokyo japan sh

6. Japan

Since: 1868

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 65.63 billion metric tons

Global share: 3.87%

7 india delhi smog sh

7. India

Since: 1858

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 54.42 billion metric tons

Global share: 3.21%

8 international transport amazon sh

8. International transport

Since: 1950

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 42.24 billion metric tons

Global share: 2.49%

9 bordeaux france sh

9. France

Since: 1802

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 38.73 billion metric tons

Global share: 2.28%

10 canada coal mine alberta sh

10. Canada

Since: 1785

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 33.58 billion metric tons

Global share: 1.98%

11 ukraine kiev sh

11. Ukraine

Since: 1830

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 30.56 billion metric tons

Global share: 1.80%

12 poland warsaw MrMR : Shutterstock

12. Poland

Since: 1800

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 27.86 billion metric tons

Global share: 1.64%

13 italy milan sh

13. Italy

Since: 1860 2

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 24.74 billion metric tons

Global share: 1.46%

14 s africa capetown sh

14. South Africa

Since: 1884

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 21.16 billion metric tons

Global share: 1.25%

15 mexico city sh

15. Mexico

Since: 1891

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 20.08 billion metric tons

Global share: 1.18%

16 tehran iran sh

16. Iran

Since: 1906

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 18.91 billion metric tons

Global share: 1.11%

17 Australia sydney sh

17. Australia

Since: 1860

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 18.64 billion metric tons

Global share: 1.10%

18 Lotte World Tower Seoul skorea sh

18. South Korea

Since: 1905

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 18.34 billion metric tons

Global share: 1.08%

19 Belo Horizonte, Brazil sh

19. Brazil

Since: 1901

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 16.24 billion metric tons

Global share: 0.96%

20 saudi arabia riyadh Fedor Selivanov : Shutterstock

20. Saudi Arabia

Since: 1936

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 15.94 billion metric tons

Global share: 0.94%

21 Four seasons madrid spain EfectoDron : Shutterstock

21. Spain

Since: 1830

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 14.85 billion metric tons

Global share: 0.88%

22 jakarta indonesia sh

22. Indonesia

Since: 1889

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 14.40 billion metric tons

Global share: 0.85%

23 Kazakhstan nur-sultan sh

23. Kazakhstan

Since: 1830

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 13.91 billion metric tons

Global share: 0.82%

24 brussels belgium sh

24. Belgium

Since: 1802

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 12.54 billion metric tons

Global share: 0.74%

25 Czech republic prague sh

25. Czechia

Since: 1860

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 11.92 billion metric tons

Global share: 0.70%

26 Netherlands

26. Netherlands

Since: 1846

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 11.74 billion metric tons

Global share: 0.69%

27 bursa turkey sh

27. Turkey

Since: 1865

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 10.84 billion metric tons

Global share: 0.64%

28 Taipei taiwan sh

28. Taiwan

Since: 1896

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 9.05 billion metric tons

Global share: 0.53%

29 romania sh

29. Romania

Since: 1858

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 8.49 billion metric tons

Global share: 0.50%

30 Buenos Aires argentina Marianna Ianovska : Shutterstock

30. Argentina

Since: 1887

Cumulative CO2 emissions: 8.43 billion metric tons

Global share: 0.50%

You can learn more about this data and look up other countries' cumulative CO2 at Our World in Data. (CC 4.0 Hannah Ritchie, Our World in Data)

