The Countries That Export the Most Beer to the U.S.

About a fifth of the beer America drinks is imported. Here's where all that beer comes from.

Beer. There’s a lot of choices. There’s lager and stout, pilsners, wheat beers and IPAs, commercial and craft beer, bottles, cans and kegs, domestic and imported.

Beer is a $100 billion market in the U.S., and imported beer makes up about a fifth of that, according to the Beer Institute. The U.S. exported about $646 million worth of American beer in 2020. Mexico is the biggest exporter of beer to the U.S., and to the world.

The Beer Institute gathers data from the U.S. Department of Commerce as well as brewers and suppliers to track the volume of beer brought into and shipped out of the U.S. Their latest data is from February 2022, and indicates how much total volume of regular beer, non-alcoholic beer and cider each country exported into the U.S. between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2022.

1 mexico beer sh

1. Mexico

148.3 million gallons

2 netherlands heineken sh

2. Netherlands

17.2 million gallons

3 ireland guiness sh

3. Ireland

6.9 million gallons

4 canada labatt sh

4. Canada

4.8 million gallons

5 italy peroni sh

5. Italy

1.7 million gallons

6 germany beer sh

6. Germany

1.5 million gallons

7 belgium stella sh

7. Belgium

1.2 million gallons

8 Jamaica beer sh

8. Jamaica

500,159 gallons

9 czech pilsner sh

9. Czech Republic

325,552 gallons

10 UK beer sh

10. United Kingdom

313,954 gallons

11 guatemala gallo famosa sh

11. Guatemala

238,148 gallons

Gallo beer is sold as Famosa in the U.S.

12 polish beer sh

12. Poland

227,920 gallons

13 japan asahi sapporo sh

13. Japan

218,156 gallons

14 vietnam beer sh

14. Vietnam

185,252 gallons

15 china beer tsingtao sh

15. China

148,912 gallons

16 s korea sh

16. South Korea

146,056 gallons

17 Nicaragua panga drops Nicaraguan craft beer co

17. Nicaragua

133,403 gallons

18 spain estrella beer sh

18. Spain

128,526 gallons

19 austria stiegl sh

19. Austria

92,198 gallons

20 france 1664 kronenbourg sh

20. France

89,599 gallons

21 portugal beer sh

21. Portugal

85,713 gallons

22 india beer sh

22. India

83,512 gallons

23 thailand sh

23. Thailand

83,101 gallons

24. Denmark copenhagen carlsberg beer sh

24. Denmark

76,004 gallons

25 peru sh

25. Peru

74,509 gallons

26 greece sh

26. Greece

41,478 gallons

27 taiwan beer sh

27. Taiwan

38,930 gallons

28 new zealand sh

28. New Zealand

33,708 gallons

29 st petersburg russia sh

29. Russia

22,166 gallons

30 costa rica imperial beer sh

30. Costa Rica

14,585 gallons

