The Countries That Export the Most Beer to the U.S.
Beer. There’s a lot of choices. There’s lager and stout, pilsners, wheat beers and IPAs, commercial and craft beer, bottles, cans and kegs, domestic and imported.
Beer is a $100 billion market in the U.S., and imported beer makes up about a fifth of that, according to the Beer Institute. The U.S. exported about $646 million worth of American beer in 2020. Mexico is the biggest exporter of beer to the U.S., and to the world.
The Beer Institute gathers data from the U.S. Department of Commerce as well as brewers and suppliers to track the volume of beer brought into and shipped out of the U.S. Their latest data is from February 2022, and indicates how much total volume of regular beer, non-alcoholic beer and cider each country exported into the U.S. between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2022.
1. Mexico
148.3 million gallons
2. Netherlands
17.2 million gallons
3. Ireland
6.9 million gallons
4. Canada
4.8 million gallons
5. Italy
1.7 million gallons
6. Germany
1.5 million gallons
7. Belgium
1.2 million gallons
8. Jamaica
500,159 gallons
9. Czech Republic
325,552 gallons
10. United Kingdom
313,954 gallons
11. Guatemala
238,148 gallons
Gallo beer is sold as Famosa in the U.S.
12. Poland
227,920 gallons
13. Japan
218,156 gallons
14. Vietnam
185,252 gallons
15. China
148,912 gallons
16. South Korea
146,056 gallons
17. Nicaragua
133,403 gallons
18. Spain
128,526 gallons
19. Austria
92,198 gallons
20. France
89,599 gallons
21. Portugal
85,713 gallons
22. India
83,512 gallons
23. Thailand
83,101 gallons
24. Denmark
76,004 gallons
25. Peru
74,509 gallons
26. Greece
41,478 gallons
27. Taiwan
38,930 gallons
28. New Zealand
33,708 gallons
29. Russia
22,166 gallons
30. Costa Rica
14,585 gallons