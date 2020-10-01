The Countries That Expats Love the Most

Whether it's for a better quality of living, more income, or a better place to raise children, expats around the world like these countries best.

Lots of people are on the move and looking for better opportunities and a better life. There were about 66 million expatriates worldwide in 2017, according to Finaccord, a market research firm.

Moving to a new country can have a significant impact on your career, finances and wellbeing, especially for those under the age of 35, according to a survey of expats by HSBC (HSBC) - Get Report.

Their survey of 18,059 expats around the world found that Switzerland is the top spot for those looking for a better quality of life. According to HSBC’s report, 82% of expats in Switzerland said they improved their quality of life compared to their home country, and the stunning scenery is a major factor. Respondents also praise Switzerland's low levels of pollution, and low crime rates.

Many expats also found Switzerland a good place to increase their income. Those who make the move abroad before the age of 35 see the biggest boost in their pay and career potential, compared to older workers, leading to greater fulfillment and a securer financial future, the report says.

In the survey, 35% of expats moved abroad to improve job prospects, 28% to seek a new challenge, and 12% were asked by their employer.

The Expat Explorer survey asked 18,059 expats in 2019 about their experiences and included questions about their physical and mental wellbeing in the new country, quality of life, work/life balance, career progression, how welcoming communities are, economic and political stability and ease of settling in. They also asked about raising children, schools and kids’ ability to make friends.

Based on HSBC’s survey, these are the best countries for expats.