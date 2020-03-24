Countries Spending the Most on Their Military

The U.S. military has presence in about 80 countries around the world, operating in various way from military bases and training operations to military exercises and combat. With a defense budget of $693 billion in 2019, the U.S. spends more than any other country on military in the world, followed by China, Saudi Arabia, and Russia.

But as a percentage of gross domestic product, the U.S. spends about 3.42% -- far less than some countries.

The CIA keeps track of military spending around the world, because they make it their business to know what other governments are doing. Based on the data from the CIA’s World Factbook, these are the countries that have the highest military expenditures as a percent of gross domestic product, calculated on an exchange rate basis. All of the data is from 2018, unless otherwise noted. Click on the gallery to see which countries are spending the most on their military.