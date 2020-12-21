TheStreet
RETIREMENT
401KESTATE PLANNING
SOCIAL SECURITY
Search

The Coolest Towns to Retire In

Weather and finances aren't the only factors in choosing a retirement town. Face it, you need some cool.
Author:
Publish date:

Many people look for warm climates to retire, but sometimes cool is the way to go. That’s cool as in fun to live in — towns or cities with lots to do (once we can do things again) congenial neighbors, and attractions and charm that will make your children and grandchildren want to visit when this pandemic finally ends.

It's good to stay mentally sharp and physically active in retirement, so why live somewhere boring?

This list of cool towns to retire is culled by John Brady, president of TopRetirements.com, which has a large database of retirement communities in the U.S.

Here are Brady's 10 coolest towns to retire, plus a few others that make the "interesting" list.

The Coolest Towns to Retire

Home to elite Davidson College, the population of this town has grown rapidly to over 12,000 people. The downtown is characterized by restaurants and specialty shops that cater to an affluent market.

Davidson, N.C.

Home to elite Davidson College, the population of this town has grown rapidly to over 12,000 people. The downtown is characterized by restaurants and specialty shops that cater to an affluent market.

1 / 30

Plus: The Most Affordable Cities in the Western U.S.

Types of Tax Preparers
Financial Advisor Center

Income and Estate Tax Changes Advisers Need to Know for 2021

Self-Employed
Sponsored Story

Stimulus 2020: Self-Employed Tax Credits and Social Security Tax Deferrals Available During COVID-19

property real estate masks sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Buying a Home Will Take Longer, Be Tougher in 2021

Lockheed and Pentagon Reach $4 Billion Deal on F-35 Fighter Jets
INVESTING

Aerojet Rocketdyne Soars After Being Bought by Lockheed for $4.4 Billion

Tesla Shares Hit $1,000
INVESTING

Tesla Slides on S&P 500 Debut After Record Close Near $700; Enters as Benchmark's Fifth Largest Stock

Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

Tesla, Stimulus, Coronavirus, Apple - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

covid travel gargoyle sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Lessons Learned: New Year's Resolutions From Travel Writers

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Tumble As New COVID Strain Found in Britain; Congress Agrees $900 Billion Stimulus Bill