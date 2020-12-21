The Coolest Towns to Retire In

Weather and finances aren't the only factors in choosing a retirement town. Face it, you need some cool.

Many people look for warm climates to retire, but sometimes cool is the way to go. That’s cool as in fun to live in — towns or cities with lots to do (once we can do things again) congenial neighbors, and attractions and charm that will make your children and grandchildren want to visit when this pandemic finally ends.

It's good to stay mentally sharp and physically active in retirement, so why live somewhere boring?

This list of cool towns to retire is culled by John Brady, president of TopRetirements.com, which has a large database of retirement communities in the U.S.

Here are Brady's 10 coolest towns to retire, plus a few others that make the "interesting" list.

The Coolest Towns to Retire Davidson, N.C. Home to elite Davidson College, the population of this town has grown rapidly to over 12,000 people. The downtown is characterized by restaurants and specialty shops that cater to an affluent market. 1 / 30

Plus: The Most Affordable Cities in the Western U.S.