Skip to main content
The Companies Responsible for the Most Single-Use Plastic Waste in the World

The Companies Responsible for the Most Single-Use Plastic Waste in the World

These companies make the polymers and plastic products that are the source of much of the world's plastic trash.

These companies make the polymers and plastic products that are the source of much of the world's plastic trash.

The planet is overrun by plastic.

Over 300 million tons of plastic are produced every year, half of which is used to create single-use items such as shopping bags, cups and straws. 

At least 14 million tons of plastic end up in the ocean every year, and plastic is found on the shorelines of every continent, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Microplastics have been found in tap water, beer, salt and recently in the human bloodstream.

Plastic, a synthetic organic polymer, is made from petroleum, and just 20 companies are the source of more than half of the single-use plastics in the world.

The Plastic Waste Makers Index is a study by Australia's philanthropic Minderoo Foundation that identifies the source of the world’s single-use plastic waste. It names the 20 petrochemical companies who generate more than half the world’s single-use plastic waste, and the global financial institutions backing them.

The report aims to increase transparency along the entire plastics supply chain, beyond the brands like Coca-Cola named as the No. 1 contributor to plastic pollution globally. Polymers are the building blocks of plastic, and polymer producers are the gatekeepers of plastic production.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

According to the report, the index also serves as a tool to assist the companies named to assess their single-use plastic footprint and to measure progress against their own sustainability goals, in moving from virgin fossil fuel sources to more circular models. A circular economy is one that emphasizes sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling, rather than a linear model in which resources are collected, used and thrown away.

>> See: The Countries That Produce the Most Plastic Waste

With pressure on financial institutions to move capital away from public companies that perform negatively against ESG criteria, the analysis identifies which classes of shareholders (institutional asset managers, state/ sovereign owners, private individuals/institutions) hold what value of equity in the companies producing single-use plastic, and their estimated contribution to plastic waste.

The report addresses only single-use plastics. Types of plastic included in the study are:

  • PET: Mostly used for food and drink packaging, including plastic bottles
  • HDPE: Dense and thick plastic commonly used as grocery bags, opaque milk and juice containers, shampoo bottles and medicine bottles.
  • LLDPE: Plastic film and sheeting
  • LDPE: The most-used family of plastics in the world, LDPE is used for bags (grocery, dry cleaning, bread, frozen food bags, newspapers, garbage) plastic wraps; coatings for paper milk cartons and hot & cold beverage cups; some squeezable bottles (honey, mustard), food storage containers and container lids
  • PP: Used for hot food containers and in disposable diapers.

These polymers represented 87%, or 115 million metric tons of total single-use plastic volumes in 2019.

According to Minderoo’s report, these are the 30 companies at the base of the supply chain responsible for the most single-use plastics, and ultimately the most plastic waste in the world. The list includes companies such as ExxonMobile  (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report, Dow  (DOW) - Get Dow Inc. Report, and Chevron  (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report. The most recent data is from November 2021. The contribution to single-use plastic waste factors in the efforts of these companies to reduce plastic pollution.

1. Exxon Mobil

1. ExxonMobil

Irving, Texas

  • No. of production sites: 55 
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 11.2 million metric tons 
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 5.9 million metric tons
2 sinopec sh

2. Sinopec

China

  • No. of production sites: 81
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 11.5 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 5.6 million metric tons
3 dow dupont etc midland michigan sh

3. Dow

Midland, Michigan

  • No. of production sites: 54
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 9.3 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 5.6 million metric tons
4 indorama (indonesia) sh

4. Indorama Ventures

Thailand

  • No. of production sites: 26
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 5.1 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 4.6 million metric tons
5 Aramco_petro_chemicals,jubail_,Saudi_Arabia: Suresh Babunair wikipedia

5. Saudi Aramco

Saudi Arabia

  • No. of production sites: 56
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 9.5 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 4.3 million metric tons
Employees closing a valve at a PetroChina refinery in Lanzhou in Gansu province on January 7, 2011. Photo: Reuters

6. PetroChina

China

  • No. of production sites: 59
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 8.8 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 4 million metric tons
lyondellbasel houston facility

7. LyondellBasell

Netherlands

  • No. of production sites: 69
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 9.3 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 3.9 million metric tons
8 reliance industries india sh

8. Reliance Industries

India

  • No. of production sites: 26
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 5.5 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 3.1 million metric tons
9 braskem brazil sh

9. Braskem

Brazil

  • No. of production sites: 40
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 6.7 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 3 million metric tons
10 alpek plastic sh

10. Alpek

Mexico

  • No. of production sites: 12
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 2.5 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 2.3 million metric tons
11 borealis vienna austria sh

11. Borealis

Austria

  • No. of production sites: 29
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 5 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 2.2 million metric tons
12 lotte chemical seoul lotte world tower skorea sh

12. Lotte Chemical

South Korea

  • No. of production sites: 26
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 4.1 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 2.1 million metric tons
13 ineos grangemouth uk sh

13. INEOS

United Kingdom

  • No. of production sites: 27
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 4.8 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 2 million metric tons
14 total energies france sh

14. TotalEnergies

France

  • No. of production sites: 33
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 4.5 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 1.9 million metric tons
15. Jiangsu Hailun Petrochemical sh

15. Jiangsu Hailun Petrochemical

China

  • No. of production sites: 1
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 1.7 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 1.6 million metric tons
16 Far Eastern New Century FENC.COM

16. Far Eastern New Century

Taiwan

  • No. of production sites: 7
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 1.6 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 1.6 million metric tons
17 formosa plastics sh

17. Formosa Plastics Corporation

Taiwan

  • No. of production sites: 22
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 3.6 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 1.6 million metric tons
18 china energy investment g sh

18. China Energy Investment Group

China

  • No. of production sites: 12
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 3.4 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 1.5 million metric tons
19 ptt thailand sh

19. PTT

Thailand

  • No. of production sites: 17
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 3.1 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 1.5 million metric tons
20 China Resources sh

20. China Resources

China

  • No. of production sites: 4
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 1.4 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 1.3 million metric tons
21 nova chemicals NOVA CHEMICALS

21. Nova Chemicals Corporation

Canada

  • No. of production sites: 8
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 1.9 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 1.2 million metric tons
22 siam cement group thailand sh

22. Siam Cement Group

Thailand

  • No. of production sites: 20
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 2.4 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 1.1 million metric tons
23 phillips 66 sh

23. Phillips 66

Houston, Texas

  • No. of production sites: 22
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 2.4 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 1 million metric tons
24 PET chips plastic Zhejiang Wankai sh

24. Zhejiang Wankai

China

  • No. of production sites: 1
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 1 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 1 million metric tons
25 Sumitomo Chemical japan sh

25. Sumitomo Chemical

Japan

  • No. of production sites: 23
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 2 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 1 million metric tons
26 industrial sh

26. Jiangyin Chengxing Industrial Group

China

  • No. of production sites: 1
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 1 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 0.9 million metric tons
Chevron Shares Stung by Fourth-Quarter Revenue Miss

27. Chevron Corporation

San Ramon, California

  • No. of production sites: 23
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 2.2 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 0.9 million metric tons
28 Hanwha Chemical sh

28. Hanwha Chemical

South Korea

  • No. of production sites: 16
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 1.6 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 0.9 million metric tons
29 beijing china coal sh

29. China Coal

China

  • No. of production sites: 12
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 1.8 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 0.8 million metric tons
30 Hangzhou, China rongsheng group sh

30. Rongsheng Group

China

  • No. of production sites: 4
  • Polymers produced in 2019: 1.2 million metric tons
  • Total contribution to single-use plastic waste (2019): 0.8 million metric tons

See the full list of the 100 polymer producers that generate 90% of all single-use plastic waste in the world at Minderoo.org.

Pinterest Lead
MARKETS
PINSGOOGL

Pinterest Stock Soars On Report Of Activist Elliott Management Stake

By Martin Baccardax
UnitedHealth Says Optum Unit to Account for About Half of Earnings in 2020
MARKETS
UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stocks Jumps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Profit Guidance Boost

By Martin Baccardax
thanksgiving food sh
LIFESTYLE
DIS

Disney Announces Return of an Important and Popular Event

By Sarah Jean Callahan
Las Vegas Lead
INVESTING
CZRMGMWYNN

Las Vegas Strip Gets Huge Pro Sports Team News

By Daniel Kline
Wendy's Lead KL
INVESTING
WENMCDYUM

Wendy's Menu Brings Back Popular Burger, Drops Another

By Daniel Kline
Nintendo Lead JS
INVESTING
NTDOF

Nintendo Makes a Move to Take on Disney, Universal

By Michael Tedder
Elon Musk Twitter Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TWTRTSLA

Elon Musk v. Twitter: a Third Powerful Player Makes Noise

By Luc Olinga
Unclaimed Baggage Center
INVESTING
DAL

Lost Luggage: Delta Flies 1,000 Bags Across Atlantic With no Passengers

By Tony Owusu