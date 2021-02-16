Maybe you march to the beat of a different drummer. You’re looking for a college major, but plain old math, stodgy science, or run-of-the-mill art just isn’t going to cut it for you. Maybe you’re interested in something different—like designing race cars or blacksmithing, growing organic lemons or working on horror films.

You’ve come to the right place. This list comes from CollegeXpress, a research site for colleges and scholarships. Here are more than 30 colleges with cool, unique majors. The program descriptions come from the individual colleges.

30 Colleges With Unique Majors Alfred State College (Alfred, N.Y.): Motorsports Technology Work on real race vehicles alongside industry experts. This high-tech program includes brake systems, alignment procedures, electronic controls, engine overhaul, and transmission overhaul. A major component of the curriculum involves the fabrication and set-up of various types of these race cars. 1 / 27

>> See: The Most Valuable College Majors