Shop the 50% Off Sale at Cole Haan

Are you looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for your loved one, but flowers aren’t cutting it this year? Whether you're looking for luxury for your sweetheart or just want to freshen up your wardrobe -- but hate paying full price -- be sure to check out the current 50% off sale items at Cole Haan. Now featuring markdowns on shoes and accessories for men and women, you can find quality items for a great deal.

We’ve pulled some of our favorites items currently on sale, from boots and handbags to sunglasses and gloves. You can also visit other retailers like Nordstrom, Zappos and Macy's for sales, but some of these products are online only exclusives through Cole Haan.

Maven Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Men’s Shoes & Accessories

ZERØGRAND Lined Laser Wingtip Oxford ($149.95, originally $300; colehaan.com)

Cole Haan

With the integrated motion outsole, and energy foam for comfort, this Laser Wingtip Oxford is both sleek and stylish. The full rubber outsole provides durability and reliable grip, and the laser-perforated leather offers flexibility and comfort. Now 50% off, you won’t find this deal hanging around for long.

ZERØGRAND 2-In-1 Jacket ($129.97, originally $325; colehaan.com)

Cole Haan

This jacket is a true 2-in-1 and comes with both jacket and vest. The jacket has two pockets and a collapsible hood. The outer jacket comes in grey, olive green and black, and the vest comes in red, black, and “magnet” which appears as a beige/silver.

GrandPrø AM Golf Sneaker ($99.95, originally $150; colehaan.com)

Cole Haan

These white-black python print golf sneakers are both striking and functional. Waterproof leather will keep you dry, a plush midsole provides ultimate cushioning, and the rubber traction will keep you moving from tee to terrace.

Grand Ambition Lace-Up Boot ($79.97, originally $260; colehaan.com)

Cole Haan

A sleek and modern lace-up boot in black leather, the Grand Ambition line focuses on fit, feel, flexibility and cushioning. Many of the reviews comment that the leather feels durable, clean and form fitting, but can be a little hard to slip on.

GRANDSERIES Leather Glove ($69.96, originally $98; colehaan.com)

Cole Haan

Available in black and tan leather, these gloves are water-resistant leather with a wool and cashmere lining. The full-leather conductive palm allows you to use any touchscreen device without removing your gloves. Available in sizes medium, large, and extra-large.

Angular Sport Wrap Sunglasses ($69.96, originally $98; colehaan.com)

Cole Haan

These sport wrap sunglasses feature matte black frame with an olive temple tip for a non-slip grip, the lenses are solid green and polarized. The sunglasses come with a cloth pouch for storage. They also come in navy if you’re looking for a little extra pop.

4 Pair Deer Print Sock Gift Box ($9.97, originally $40; colehaan.com)

Cole Haan

What else needs to be said about a good pair of socks? This gift box set comes with a pack of 4 colors and fits shoe sizes 7 to 12.

Women’s Shoes & Accessories

ZERØGRAND Long Puffer Jacket ($179.97, originally $350; colehaan.com)

Cole Haan

39” long with adjustable hood and a drawcord at the waist for cinching, this puffer jacket has multiple pockets and an expandable vent at the seam for added comfort. It’s practical black, and insulated and quilted for warmth even in unpleasant weather.

Grand Ambition Small Bucket Bag ($199.95, originally $298; colehaan.com)

Amazon

The Grand Ambition handbag features easy-to-clean interior lining, a removable crossbody strap, six interior pockets, and a drawstring closure. We particularly love the deep garnet color. The reviewers say the leather is luxurious and the gold hardware is substantial, with lots of pockets and compartments in a convenient design.

Grand Ambition Huntington Boot ($154.97, originally $340; colehaan.com)

Cole Haan

A gorgeous boot in both walnut suede and black leather, the boots are made with premium leather and have a stretch back for a more comfortable fit. We particularly love the gold tips on the suede boots for a flashy and fun feel. Full zip and cushioning, it's been crafted for a good fit, feel and flexibility. So whether you’re going to work or going out, these boots can transition from daytime to nighttime without discomfort.

Greenwich Bootie ($104.97, originally $210; colehaan.com)

Cole Haan

The Greenwich bootie is a perfect choice for easy styling with jeans or a skirt, and feature waterproof leather and stretch panels for easy pull on and removal.

Tali Bow Ballet Flat ($84.95, originally $150; colehaan.com)

Available in black and maple sugar, the Tali Bow ballet flat should be a staple in any closet. With a bow and Cole Haan signature gold hardware, the flats have a half inch micro wedge and padded footbed. They can fit with any slacks and blouse for work, or skinny jeans for casual weekend wear.

Rounded Hexagon Sunglasses ($69.95, originally $98; colehaan.com)

Cole Haan

These unique Rounded Hexagon Sunglasses caught our eye, featuring a unique eye detailing, smoke gradient and polarized lenses.

Sherpa Cuff Beanie ($39.97, originally $68; colehaan.com)

Cole Haan

This cute and warm beanie comes in three colors: leopard print, black, and beige. Lined with soft jersey knit, the reviewers say it fits snugly and is very soft. Stylish and warm for a cold winter day. Pair it with the Sherpa Zip Gaiter for $19.97 and Convertible Sherpa Mittens for $39.97 to complete the look.

Fair Isle Crew Socks ($4.97, originally $14; colehaan.com)

Cole Haan

These Fair Isle Crew Socks come in pink, blue, and black. Fits show sizes 6 to 9.5, and have cushion soles and arch support.

Prices are accurate and items are in stock at the time of publishing.