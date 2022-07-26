Skip to main content
The Cities With the Weakest and Strongest Recovery After Two Years of Pandemic

The Cities With the Weakest and Strongest Recovery After Two Years of Pandemic

When it comes to jobs, real estate prices and returning to the office, recovery for U.S. cities has been mixed. In certain economic indicators, some cities are rebounding, and others are not.

When it comes to jobs, real estate prices and returning to the office, recovery for U.S. cities has been mixed. In certain economic indicators, some cities are rebounding, and others are not.

The U.S. economy was on a tear in 2019. It grew 2.3%, added 2.1 million jobs, and unemployment was at a historic low of 3.5%.

Cities were thriving. The Brookings Metro Monitor found that from 2009 to 2019, 179 of the nation’s 191 largest metro areas had posted growth in jobs, adult employment rates, and median earnings.

But the record-long U.S. economic expansion ground to a halt in March 2020, when the novel coronavirus was declared a national emergency and many U.S. states began to shut down to prevent its spread. By April 2020, unemployment reached 14.8%.

Back then, Brookings predicted that cities most reliant upon certain vulnerable industries, such as energy, leisure and hospitality, would be hit hardest, while tech-oriented university towns were expected be safest. 

To find out how cities are faring since the pandemic hit, Brookings gathered employment and housing data as well as economic indicators like retail vacancies and workplace visits from 192 metro areas with populations over 250,000.

The results are mixed. Among the country’s 53 largest cities of over 1 million, the unemployment recovery is weakest in Las Vegas, where it's 1.8% higher than pre-pandemic, New York (1.6%) and Houston (1.4%.) Of 191 U.S. metro areas with populations of at least a quarter million, 121 (63%) had fewer jobs in March 2022 than in February 2020, Brookings says.

And while many tech workers may be enjoying a life of mostly working from home, the loss of these office workers has had a significant impact on small businesses in many cities.

Retail vacancy recovery is weakest in San Francisco, where work visits are down 32.7%, according to Brookings. The absence of office workers’ earnings that once flowed to cafes, retail outlets, restaurants and entertainment in the city has had a big impact on the city’s downtown, where swaths of shops, restaurants and cafes remain closed, the San Francisco Chronicle reported in June. A record high 20.4 million square feet of office space, or roughly 24% of the citywide total, was vacant at the end of the first quarter of this year, and San Francisco unlikely to ever get office workers returning more than 50% of the time, according to the Chronicle.

In New York City, as of April this year, at least 1,000 restaurants have closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic, according to New York Eater.

And college towns have not emerged unscathed, Brookings reports. The extended absence of students seems to have resulted in permanent business closures in several places. Of the metro areas with significant increases in retail vacancies, several are college towns—Ann Arbor, Mich.; Boulder, Colo.; College Station, Texas; Lansing, Mich.; and Santa Cruz, Calif.

Here are the cities that Brookings found to have the strongest and weakest recoveries in jobs, work visits and housing prices over two years of pandemic.

5 hawaii honolulu gg-foto : Shutterstock

The 5 Cities With the Weakest Job Recovery

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Services, Brookings found the cities with the weakest jobs recovery from Feb 2020 to March 2022, including total (non-farm) full- and part-time jobs. Honolulu ranks worst of all 191 cities.

Urban Honolulu

  • Jobs: −9.6% (191st)
  • Workplace visits: −26.1%
  • Median home list price: +15.2%
11 norwich conn sh

The 5 Cities With the Weakest Job Recovery

Norwich-New London, Conn.

  • Jobs: −7.9% (190th)
  • Workplace visits: −3.9%
  • Median home list price: +28.0%
12 new orleans louisiana Trina Barnes : Shutterstock.com

The 5 Cities With the Weakest Job Recovery

New Orleans-Metairie, La.

  • Jobs: −6.9% (189th)
  • Workplace visits: −21.3%
  • Median home list price: +20.4%
3 akron ohio Harold Stiver : Shutterstock

The 5 Cities With the Weakest Job Recovery

Akron, Ohio

  • Jobs: −6.4% (188th)
  • Workplace visits: −18.1%
  • Median home list price: +4.5%
28 South Bend, Indiana sh

The 5 Cities With the Weakest Job Recovery

South Bend-Mishawaka, Ind.-Mich.

  • Jobs: −6.2% (187th)
  • Workplace visits: −11.2%
  • Median home list price: +12.3%
6 provo utah sh

5 Cities With the Strongest Job Recovery

The following cities showed the strongest job growth between March 2022 and February 2020. Provo, Utah has fared best with 11.2% more jobs.

Provo-Orem, Utah

  • Jobs: +11.2% (1st)
  • Workplace visits: −23.2%
  • Median home list price: +37.3%
5 Lakeland Florida sh

5 Cities With the Strongest Job Recovery

Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla.

  • Jobs: +8.7% (2nd)
  • Workplace visits: −9.8%
  • Median home list price: +46.6%
9 austin texas PhilipR : Shutterstock

5 Cities With the Strongest Job Recovery

Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas

  • Jobs: +7.1% (3rd)
  • Workplace visits: −23.6%
  • Median home list price: +61.1%
24 boise idaho sh

5 Cities With the Strongest Job Recovery

Boise, Idaho

  • Jobs: +5.6% (4th)
  • Workplace visits: −14.7%
  • Median home list price: +54.3%
11 Sarasota fl SH

5 Cities With the Strongest Job Recovery

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla.

  • Jobs: +5.2% (5th)
  • Workplace visits: −12.9%
  • Median home list price: +55.3%
3 san francisco sh

Cities With the Biggest Drop in Workplace Visits

Here are the cities with the highest average change in workplace visits from January 2020 to April 2022. It comes as no surprise that these cities are all tech hubs, where many employees can work remotely. San Francisco is down nearly a third.

San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, Calif.

  • Jobs: −3.8%
  • Workplace visits: −32.7% (192nd)
  • Median home list price: +5.7%
ann arbor mich Paul Brady Photography : Shutterstock.

Cities With the Biggest Drop in Workplace Visits

Ann Arbor, Mich.

  • Jobs: −1.9%
  • Workplace visits: −32.2% (191st)
  • Median home list price: +6.5%
1 San jose calif apple Uladzik Kryhin : Shutterstock

Cities With the Biggest Drop in Workplace Visits

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.

  • Jobs: −2.4%
  • Workplace visits: −31% (190th)
  • Median home list price: +12.4%
8 new jersey trenton sh

Cities With the Biggest Drop in Workplace Visits

Trenton-Princeton, N.J.

  • Jobs: −0.4%
  • Workplace visits: −29.2% (189th)
  • Median home list price: −14.4%
seattle

Cities With the Biggest Drop in Workplace Visits

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.

  • Jobs: −2.2%
  • Workplace visits: −29% (188th)
  • Median home list price: +22.8%
ocala florida sh

Cities With the Smallest Drop in Workplace Visits

These are the cities with the smallest change in workers traveling to the office between Jan 2020 to April 2022. These metros may have relatively fewer office jobs that can be performed remotely, or a stronger cultural leaning toward in-person work, Brookings says. Health care is one of the largest industries in Ocala, Fla.

Ocala, Fla.

  • Jobs: +2.3%
  • Workplace visits: −3.2% (1st)
  • Median home list price: +48.2%
10. Clarksville, Tenn. sh

Cities With the Smallest Drop in Workplace Visits

Clarksville, Tenn.

  • Jobs: +2.4%
  • Workplace visits: −3.8% (2nd)
  • Median home list price: +33.3%
new london conn sh

Cities With the Smallest Drop in Workplace Visits

Norwich-New London, Conn.

  • Jobs: −7.9%
  • Workplace visits: −3.9% (3rd)
  • Median home list price: +28%
17 Amarillo tx By T photography SH

Cities With the Smallest Drop in Workplace Visits

Amarillo, Texas

  • Jobs: +2.0%
  • Workplace visits: −4% (4th)
  • Median home list price: +31.5%
1 Myrtle Beach SC sh

Cities With the Smallest Drop in Workplace Visits

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, S.C.-N.C.

  • Jobs: +1.1%
  • Workplace visits: −4.7% (5th)
  • Median home list price: +52.9%
14 peoria illinois sh

Cities With the Biggest Drop in Home Prices

These cities had the biggest drop in median list price of active for-sale homes from March 2020 to March 2022.

Peoria, Ill.

  • Jobs: −3.4%
  • Workplace visits: −21.9%
  • Median home list price: −13.8% (191st)
15 milwaukee wisconsin sh

Cities With the Biggest Drop in Home Prices

Milwaukee-Waukesha, Wis.

  • Jobs: −4.0%
  • Workplace visits: −18.5%
  • Median home list price: −10% (190th)
new jersey Princeton Jay Yuan : Shutterstock

Cities With the Biggest Drop in Home Prices

Trenton-Princeton, N.J.

  • Jobs: −0.4%
  • Workplace visits: −29.2%
  • Median home list price: −14.4% (189th)
2 Shreveport louisiana sh

Cities With the Biggest Drop in Home Prices

Shreveport-Bossier City, La.

  • Jobs: −2.8%
  • Workplace visits: −10.1%
  • Median home list price: −8% (188th)
salinas calif sh

Cities With the Biggest Drop in Home Prices

Salinas, Calif.

  • Jobs: −3.6%
  • Workplace visits: −22.9%
  • Median home list price: −4.3% (187th)
9 bridgeport conn Wendell Guy : Shutterstock

Cities With the Biggest Increase in Home Prices

These five cities had the biggest increase in the median list price of active for-sale homes from March 2020 to March 2022.

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Conn.

  • Jobs: −2.8%
  • Workplace visits: −25.5%
  • Median home list price: +69.9% (1st)
5 austin tx sh

Cities With the Biggest Increase in Home Prices

Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas

  • Jobs: +7.1%
  • Workplace visits: −23.6%
  • Median home list price: +61.1% (2nd)
18 naples Florida sh

Cities With the Biggest Increase in Home Prices

Naples-Marco Island, Fla.

  • Jobs: +1.0%
  • Workplace visits: −5.7%
  • Median home list price: +65.1% (3rd)
visalia california sh

Cities With the Biggest Increase in Home Prices

Visalia, Calif.

  • Jobs: +2.4%
  • Workplace visits: −18.9%
  • Median home list price: +63.9% (4th)
25 boise idaho sh

Cities With the Biggest Increase in Home Prices

Boise City, Idaho

  • Jobs: +5.6%
  • Workplace visits: −14.7%
  • Median home list price: +54.3% (5th)

Source: COVID-19’s economic impact by metro area, by Alan Berube and Eli Byerly-Duke at Brookings.edu

