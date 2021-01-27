TheStreet
PERSONAL FINANCE
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search

Cities With the Most and Least Affordable Mortgages

Home prices continue to rise, but wages? Not so much. This is putting greater financial stress on homeowners
Author:
Publish date:

In six cities in the U.S., mortgage payments take up less than 10% of homeowners' income. But in 53 of the nation's largest cities, home prices are increasing faster than wages. 

The disparity between rising home prices and not-so-rising wages means that mortgages eat up more of homeowners’ hard earned money each year.

A study by Point2homes.com, an international real estate search portal, shows that a middling increase in incomes is no match for skyrocketing home prices in the 100 largest U.S. housing markets.

The rule of thumb is that a mortgage shouldn't take up more than 28% of your income. But in Honolulu and Los Angeles, homeowners are paying a whopping 41%. There are 15 cities on this list where the average cost of a mortgage exceeds 28%, placing a greater stress on homebuyers, who would need to earn at least $10,000 more in Seattle, and as much as $43,567 more in a pricey city like San Francisco, according to Point2.

To rank the mortgage affordability of the 100 most populous cities in the U.S., Point2 used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis to find household income and median home prices. The ranking was created using mortgage rate calculators and PMT function, assumes a 20% down payment, and the most frequent, 30-year fixed rate mortgage average, with data from the last six months.

1. HonoluluShare of income spent on mortgage: 41%

Cities Where Mortgages Take the Largest Share of Income

1. Honolulu

Share of income spent on mortgage: 41%

1 / 30
boeing (2)
INVESTING

Boeing Posts Wider-Than-Forecast Q4 Loss, Delays 777X Launch: Revenues Beat

Wall Street Preview: Tech Stocks in Focus
MARKETS

Apple, Tesla, GameStop, Microsoft, Walgreens - 5 Things You Must Know Wednesday

Jim Cramer: Get Out of GameStop
INVESTING

GameStop Soars As Retail Battles Wall Street; Citron Research, Melvin Capital Close Out Shorts

zero credit card sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

What Happens to Credit Card Points When You Get a Refund?

China's Telecom Giants Surge As NYSE Backtracks On ADR Delisting Plan, WuXi Biologics Slumps As Insider Sells Again
INVESTING

Dow Futures Slide Ahead of Fed Meeting Apple Earnings; GameStop Roars

AT&T, Time Warner Deal Will Face Heavy Regulatory Conditions
INVESTING

AT&T Posts Earnings Beat on Solid Subscriber Additions

Microsoft is one of several tech firms pausing responses to Hong Kong data requests while it conducts a review of the new national security law. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

Microsoft Shares Gain After Q2 Earnings Beat, Solid Cloud And Gaming Outlook

repo car tow sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Missed Car Payments? You Might Still Be Able to Avoid Repossession