Skip to main content
The Cities With the Best and Worst Used Cars Deals in America

The Cities With the Best and Worst Used Cars Deals in America

Would you fly nine hours to save $10,000 on a car? Here are the cities where popular used cars were most overpriced and where to find the best deals.

Would you fly nine hours to save $10,000 on a car? Here are the cities where popular used cars were most overpriced and where to find the best deals.

Opting for a good used car over new is supposed to be a smart financial move. Before 2020 pandemic shutdowns led to inventory shortages of new cars, a used car would often save you big money—especially on high-depreciating models that often lost 30% to 40% of their value within the first three years.

But these days, cars are tougher to come by—new and used—and when supply is low and demand is high, driving a hard bargain isn’t so easy. Some people have ended up wildly overpaying for used cars—paying even more, in fact, than the price of a new version.

Most car search engines allow you to filter by search range, and widening your search for a car helps—you’ll find more inventory, more options, more models, maybe even the color you want, and most important you’ll probably find better deals. It might be worth it to travel 100 or 200 miles to get a car at a better price.

To find the best and worst cities to get a deal on a used car, auto search engine iSeeCars.com looked at the 50 most populous metro areas to determine the used cars that are priced the most above and below the national average, analyzing over 1.3 million 1- to 5-year-old used cars from the top best-selling models sold between January and April of 2022.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

The average asking price of each model in each metro area was calculated, and the highest and lowest prices were compared to each other, as well as the nationwide average price. They excluded cities and models with very low inventory.

The popular Subaru Forester was cheapest in the area around Duluth, Minn., and Superior, Wis. The Forester cost the most, on average, in Columbus, Miss., with an average difference of $7,889, or 23.5%, between the two metros. 

If you live in Fairbanks, Alaska, is it worth it to spend $1,000 on a 9-hour flight to San Antonio, Texas to save $10,738, or 32.4%, on that Nissan Rogue you've been eyeing? That's up to you. 

Are you looking for a used Honda Civic? Search in Lincoln, Neb., where the price averages $23,375—that's $4,794 cheaper than the national average, a savings of 17%.

Here is where iSeeCars found the worst car deals around the country, followed by the five best cities to look for the models that offer the average best-bargains.

The Worst Used Car Deals

26 Seattle Kristopher Kettner : Shutterstock

Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.

  • Vehicle: Toyota Tacoma
  • Percent overpaid: 8.8%
  • Amount overpaid: $3,347

The Worst Used Car Deals

6 New Mexico santa fe Andriy Blokhin : Shutterstock

Albuquerque-Santa Fe, N.M.

  • Vehicle: Jeep Wrangler
  • Percent overpaid: 8.0%
  • Amount overpaid: $2,902

The Worst Used Car Deals

8 lancaster penn Felix Lipov : Shutterstock

Harrisburg-Lancaster-York, Pa.

  • Vehicle: Nissan Rogue
  • Percent overpaid: 6.9%
  • Amount overpaid: $1,742

The Worst Used Car Deals

san antonio texas sh

San Antonio, Texas

  • Vehicle: Honda Civic (hatchback)
  • Percent overpaid: 6.3%
  • Amount overpaid: $1,783

The Worst Used Car Deals

23 texas dallas

Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

  • Vehicle: Honda Civic (hatchback)
  • Percent overpaid: 6.0%
  • Amount overpaid: $1,678

The Worst Used Car Deals

11 salt lake city sh

Salt Lake City

  • Vehicle: Ford F-150
  • Percent overpaid: 5.9%
  • Amount overpaid: $2,497

The Worst Used Car Deals

6 denver Sean Xu : Shutterstock

Denver

  • Vehicle: Jeep Grand Cherokee
  • Percent overpaid: 5.9%
  • Amount overpaid: $2,176

The Worst Used Car Deals

phoenix arizona sh

Phoenix

  • Vehicle: Jeep Wrangler
  • Percent overpaid: 5.7%
  • Amount overpaid: $2,079

The Worst Used Car Deals

17 missouri st louis sh

St. Louis

  • Vehicle: Ford Escape
  • Percent overpaid: 5.4%
  • Amount overpaid: $1,301

The Worst Used Car Deals

Oklahoma city sh

Oklahoma City

  • Vehicle: Honda Civic (hatchback)
  • Percent overpaid: 5.2%
  • Amount overpaid: $1,475

The Worst Used Car Deals

9 Houston sh

Houston

  • Vehicle: Honda Civic (hatchback)
  • Percent overpaid: 5.1%
  • Amount overpaid: $1,442

The Worst Used Car Deals

4 vegas littlenySTOCKShutterstock

Las Vegas

  • Vehicle: Jeep Wrangler
  • Percent overpaid: 4.8%
  • Amount overpaid: $1,727

The Worst Used Car Deals

9 grand rapids michigan sh

Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, Mich.

  • Vehicle: Honda Pilot
  • Percent overpaid: 4.7%
  • Amount overpaid: $1,687

The Worst Used Car Deals

10 chicago 4kclips : Shutterstock

Chicago

  • Vehicle: Jeep Grand Cherokee
  • Percent overpaid: 4.6%
  • Amount overpaid: $1,688

The Worst Used Car Deals

birmingham alabama sh

Birmingham, Ala.

  • Vehicle: Honda Civic (hatchback)
  • Percent overpaid: 4.6%
  • Amount overpaid: $1,307

The Worst Used Car Deals

8 sacramento calif Cynthia Liang : Shutterstock

Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, Calif.

  • Vehicle: Jeep Wrangler
  • Percent overpaid: 4.5%
  • Amount overpaid: $1,621

The Worst Used Car Deals

28 pittsburgh Steve Heap : Shutterstock

Pittsburgh

  • Vehicle: Ford Escape
  • Percent overpaid: 4.5%
  • Amount overpaid: $1,079

The Worst Used Car Deals

22. Milwaukee Wisconsin sh

Milwaukee

  • Vehicle: Jeep Grand Cherokee
  • Percent overpaid: 4.4%
  • Amount overpaid: $1,635

The Worst Used Car Deals

8 charlotte nc sh

Charlotte, N.C.

  • Vehicle: Honda Civic (hatchback)
  • Percent overpaid: 4.4%
  • Amount overpaid: $1,237

The Worst Used Car Deals

10. Greenville, S.C sh

Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.

  • Vehicle: Honda Accord
  • Percent overpaid: 4.4%
  • Amount overpaid: $1,193

The Worst Used Car Deals

14 minneapolis sh

Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

  • Vehicle: Nissan Rogue
  • Percent overpaid: 4.3%
  • Amount overpaid: $1,099

The Worst Used Car Deals

10 Indianapolis sh

Indianapolis

  • Vehicle: Hyundai Tucson
  • Percent overpaid: 4.3%
  • Amount overpaid: $1,088

The Worst Used Car Deals

28 nashville tenn f11photo : Shutterstock

Nashville, Tenn.

  • Vehicle: Toyota RAV4
  • Percent overpaid: 4.1%
  • Amount overpaid: $1,227

The Worst Used Car Deals

kansas city skyline sh

Kansas City, Mo.

  • Vehicle: Honda CR-V
  • Percent overpaid: 4.1%
  • Amount overpaid: $1,218

The Worst Used Car Deals

2 usa los angeles freeway sh

Los Angeles

  • Vehicle: Toyota Corolla
  • Percent overpaid: 4.1%
  • Amount overpaid: $896

The Worst Used Car Deals

14 austin texas Rudy Mareel : Shutterstock

Austin, Texas

  • Vehicle: Subaru Outback
  • Percent overpaid: 4.0%
  • Amount overpaid: $1,231

The Best Used Car Deals in America

26 Nissan Rogue nissan 19

These are the car models and cities where you'll likely find the best deal on a used vehicle.

The Nissan Rogue in San Antonio, Texas

  • Percent below national average: -11.8%
  • Amount of savings: $2,981

The Best Used Car Deals in America

10 toyota tacoma toyota

The Toyota Tacoma in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

  • Percent below national average: -11.2%
  • Amount of savings: $4,275

The Best Used Car Deals in America

4 2019 Subaru Forester AWD

The Subaru Forester in Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, Mich.

  • Percent below national average: -9.0%
  • Amount of savings: $2,634

The Best Used Car Deals in America

21  2019 Honda Civic 5Dr

The Honda Civic hatchback in Pittsburgh

  • Percent below national average: -7.2%
  • Amount of savings: $2,029

The Best Used Car Deals in America

27. Toyota Tacoma

The Toyota Tacoma in Orlando-Daytona Beach, Fla.

  • Percent below national average: -7.2%
  • Amount of savings: $2,733

Check out iSeeCars.com for  the full study on which vehicles have the largest price disparities  between the cheapest and most expensive cities.

Stock Market President's Day Lead
MARKETS
^INDU^SPXMSFT

Stocks Higher, Fed Rate Decision, Chip Sector, Oil And Bitcoin In Focus -5 Things You Must Know

By Martin Baccardax
1. Bill and Melissa Gates
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin Skeptic Bill Gates Has Harsh Words for Crypto

By Luc Olinga
Bitcoin Correction
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin Drops to $20,000 as Crypto Crash Continues

By Luc Olinga
Michael Saylor
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Billionaire Saylor's MicroStrategy Loses over $1.2 Billion in the Bitcoin Crash

By Luc Olinga
8 las vegas Miune : Shutterstock
SPORTS

Las Vegas Strip NBA Team Has Another Champion Suitor

By Kirk O’Neil
Pictures of McDonald's New Big Macs Are Already Sweeping the Internet
LATEST NEWS

McDonald's Big Mac Used to Measure 'Pay Gap'

By Brian O'Connell
Chinese Experts Say New US Trade Alliances To Contain China Could Backfire And Beijing Should Push Ahead With Reforms
TECHNOLOGY

U.S. Faces 20-Year Techno War With China

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
9 san diego dog beach sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Happiest and Unhappiest Cities in America

By Samanda Dorger